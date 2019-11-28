Donal Ledwith appointed manager of the Longford U-20 football squad
2020 Leinster Under 20 Championship quarter-final against Dublin or Wicklow
Abbeylara clubman Donal Ledwith, appointed the manager of the Longford U-20 football squad for the 2020 Leinster Championship
Longford senior football selector Donal Ledwith (Abbeylara) has been appointed the manager of the County Under 20 football squad for the 2020 Leinster Championship which begins in February.
The U-20 selectors are Paul O'Brien (Ardagh Moydow) and Fintan Fox (Sean Connolly's) with the Leinster Championship in this grade reverting back to the knockout system next year.
The draw for the 2020 Leinster U-20 Championship was made last night (Wednesday) and Longford, having received a bye in the first round, will meet Dublin or Wicklow in the quarter-final.
The complete draw is as follows:
First Round
Wicklow v Dublin
Carlow v Wexford
Louth v Offaly
Quarter-Finals
Wicklow or Dublin v Longford
Carlow or Wexford v Meath
Louth or Offaly v Kildare
Laois v Westmeath
Semi-Finals
Wicklow, Dublin or Longford v Carlow, Wexford or Meath
Louth, Offaly or Kildare v Laois or Westmeath
Dates and venues to be decided
