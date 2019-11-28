Donal Ledwith appointed manager of the Longford U-20 football squad

Longford senior football selector Donal Ledwith (Abbeylara) has been appointed the manager of the County Under 20 football squad for the 2020 Leinster Championship which begins in February.

The U-20 selectors are Paul O'Brien (Ardagh Moydow) and Fintan Fox (Sean Connolly's) with the Leinster Championship in this grade reverting back to the knockout system next year.

The draw for the 2020 Leinster U-20 Championship was made last night (Wednesday) and Longford, having received a bye in the first round, will meet Dublin or Wicklow in the quarter-final.

The complete draw is as follows:

First Round

Wicklow v Dublin

Carlow v Wexford

Louth v Offaly

Quarter-Finals

Wicklow or Dublin v Longford

Carlow or Wexford v Meath

Louth or Offaly v Kildare

Laois v Westmeath

Semi-Finals

Wicklow, Dublin or Longford v Carlow, Wexford or Meath

Louth, Offaly or Kildare v Laois or Westmeath

Dates and venues to be decided