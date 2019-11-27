Albert Cooney and Brid McGoldrick to contest Longford GAA Chairperson election

Albert Cooney (Rathcline) and Brid McGoldrick (Killoe Emmet Og) will battle it out in the contest to elect the next Longford GAA Chairperson, the highlight of the annual Convention in the Arms Hotel on Thursday 12 December.

Outgoing Treasurer Cooney and outgoing Vice-Chairperson McGoldrick are declared as the candidates for the top position vacated by Eamon Reilly after serving three years in the ‘hot seat’.

Derek Fahy (Ballymore) was also nominated for Chairperson but he has decided not to run and will concentrate instead in his bid to be re-elected as one of the Longford representatives on the Leinster Council.