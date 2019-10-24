Longford ladies football club Grattans bid for Leinster glory back on track

Grattans ladies bid for glory in the Leinster Junior Club Championship is back on track with the Longford Intermediate champions officially reinstated into the third tier provincial competition following the Old Leighlin appeal hearing last night (Wednesday).

Grattans will travel to Kilcock this Saturday to take on the Kildare Junior champions in the semi-final (throw-in 2pm) with a good chance of reaching the Leinster Junior Club Final against Navan O’Mahonys.

In the original semi-final Grattans were defeated, 6-7 to 3-5, by the Carlow senior champions Old Leighlin who also beat both Moate and Kilcock. However, concerns were raised by the Longford club following the game in Ardagh as to why the reigning Leinster junior champions - Old Leighlin - were allowed to compete at Junior level rather than gaining promotion to the Intermediate grade.

This contradicts Rule 222, which states that any club which wins the Provincial Junior or Intermediate Championship is obliged to move up a grade the following year.

Kilcock beat Moate 1-6 to 0-6 on Saturday last and now take on Grattans for a place in the provincial final.