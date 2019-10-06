Longford Intermediate champions Grattans one step away from the Leinster Club final

Grattans ladies produced another excellent display to reach the Leinster Junior Club Championship semi-final with a comprehensive win over Offaly opponents Rhode at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Saturday.

Grattans . . . 8-11 Rhode (Offaly) . . . 3-9

Longford Intermediate champions Grattans were clinical and ruthless and could have won by more such was their dominance over the course of the game. Melissa O’Kane and Laura Valentine scored three goals each while Clodagh Lohan found the back of the net twice.

GRATTANS: Clare McCarrick; Emma McCord, Claire Shaw, Katie Devlin; Sophie Hogan, Roisin Leen, Rebecca O’Kane; Caoimhe Lohan, Una Clarke (0-2,fs); Melissa O’Kane (3-5), Eve Nerney (0-1), Molly Mulvihill; Petrina Carrigy, Laura Valentine (3-1), Clodagh Lohan (2-2).

RHODE: Lauren Dunne; Ellen Dunne, Chloe Smith, Holly Ryan; Anna Moore, Alisha Murphy (0-1), Emma Scally; Sophie Hynes, Dawn Hannon (0-1); Hollie Scally, Rachel Kellaghan (0-1), Niamh Malone; Ciara Choudury, Amy Kerrigan (2-3,0-3fs), Maire Killaly (1-2,1-0 pen,0-1f).

Subs used:- Katie Killeen (0-1), Grainne Smith, Mia McBride, Roisin Bennett.

Referee: Jason Corcoran (Kildare).