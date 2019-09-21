Longford Slashers conquer Clonguish in ladies senior championship success

A superb team performance saw Longford Slashers ladies win the Senior ‘A’ Championship title for the first time since 1982.

Longford Slashers . . . 4-9 Clonguish . . . 2-9

They showed real grit and determination throughout to come away with the win having been behind by four points twice in the first half against Clonguish in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

It is a remarkable success story for Longford Slashers who won the Junior title in 2017; they followed that up with the Intermediate championship last year and now they are Senior champions.

It was an excellent game of football played in a very sporting manner with some fantastic performances and scores. The game changed in favour of Slashers just before the break when they scored two goals through Emily Reilly and Jessica Barry to lead by 2-3 to 1-4 at half-time.

Slashers controlled most of the second half and played extremely well as a team with further goals from Jessica Barry (penalty) and Kara Shannon in quick succession clinching the county title.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Grace Kenny, Ciara Flynn, Laura Kenny; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Aisling Cosgrove (0-1); Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon (0-1); Orlagh O’Brien, Clare Farrell, Lisa Nolan; Kara Shannon (1-2), Emily Reilly (1-0), Jessica Barry (2-5, one goal from penalty, four points from frees).

CLONGUISH: Bronagh Kirk; Teni Alaba, Maria Kellegher, Ciara Sutton; Catriona Moore, Niamh Darcy, Oonagh McGowan; Oonagh Shanley, Ailbhe McGowan; Aoife Darcy (0-5, 0-2fs), Ciara Healy, Hannah Glennon; Mairead Moore (1-0), Aisling Greene (1-2), Kamille Burke (0-2).

Subs:- Doireann McCarthy for O Shanley (41 mins); Cliodhna Allen for T Alaba (58 min).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Grattans).