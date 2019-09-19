Longford JFC: Crucial goals clinch final spot for the Killoe juniors

Goals from David McCarthy and substitute Cormac O’Reilly in the second half swung the issue in favour of Killoe who came from six points down to beat Colmcillle in the Junior Football Championship semi-final at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Friday night last.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-7 Colmcille . . . 0-11

Colmcille opened the scoring with a point from Michael Kilbride. Killoe replied with a point from Paul O’Hara but another score from a free from Kilbride, Treacy from play and a Shay McKeon free left Colmcille 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

A Killoe point from play from Terry McCormack was followed by a Ronan Williams point from play for Colmcille and another free from Kilbride.

Colmcille then had a great goal chance saved by Killoe keeper Brian Carr and the first half finished with a Shay McKeon point from play as Killoe trailed by 0-7 to 0-2 at the break.

Niall Brady opened the scoring in the second half for Colmcille before David McCarthy brought Killoe right back into the game with a well taken goal.

Colmcille were reduced to 14 players midway through the second half when Seanie McKeon was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card and this was a significant setback.

A Colmcille point from Eoghan Hawkins followed and Killoe then missed two very easy free chances to close the gap but they eventually began to get the upper hand with points from play by Ronan Keogh, Paul O’Hara and Niall Finneran.

Further points from a Terry McCormack free and Paddy Hughes from play left Killoe 1-7 to 0-9 ahead and then came their second goal from substitute Cormac O’Reilly.

A high ball in deceived Colmcille keeper Colm Kilbride and the ball just dipped into the net to leave four points between the teams, 2-7 to 0-9.

Colmcille finished the game with two further points from frees converted by Shay McKeon but time ran out for the north Longford side as Killoe held on for a final showdown against Kenagh.

KILLOE: Brian Carr; Emmet Igoe, Emmet Toher, Thomas Reilly; Conor Gilna, Paddy Hughes (0-1), Joe Maloney; David Kiernan Ronan Keogh (0-1); Terry McCormack (0-2, one free), Paul O’Hara (0-2), Niall Finneran (0-1); Gerry Carberry, David Mimnagh, David McCarthy (1-0).

Subs:- Enda Bracken for J Maloney; Cormac O’Reilly (1-0) for D McCarthy.

COLMCILLE: Colm Kilbride; Darrell Sexton, Conor Farrelly, John McGee; Philip McKeon, Francis Kavanagh, Colin Farrelly; Cathal Macken, Ronan Williams (0-1); Eoghan Hawkins (0-1), Paul Treacy (0-1), Niall Brady (0-1); Michael Kilbride (0-3, two frees), Seanie McKeon, Shay McKeon (0-4, three frees).

Subs:- Paul Murtagh for P Treacy; Shane Gray for J McGee; Ben Brady for N Brady.

Referee: Joe McDermott.