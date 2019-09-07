Longford IFC: Daryl Carrigy’s last gasp goal saves Ardagh Moydow in draw against Ballymahon

A last gasp goal from Daryl Carrigy in the second minute of stoppage time saved Ardagh Moydow as they snatched a fortunate draw against Ballymahon in a dramatic finish to the Intermediate Football Championship semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-10 Ballymahon . . . 1-13

Ardagh Moydow looked in complete control after producing a very impressive performance in the first half to establish a commanding 1-10 to 1-3 lead at the break but revitalised Ballymahon staged a great recovery on the changeover.

Ten points in a row, six from their chief marksman Mark Connor (five frees), looked to have won the match for Ballymahon but Ardagh Moydow were thrown a lifeline with time almost up when the alert Carrigy pounced on the breaking ball after the opposing keeper Dean Reilly parried a dipping shot from Killian Farrell.

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Fergal Keenan, Conor Carroll, John Keegan; Kevin Finnan, Gerard Farrell, Dylan Reilly; Paddy Keenan, Mark Quinn; Shane Henry (0-1), Rory Sullivan (0-1), Killian Farrell (0-3, one free); Paddy Ganley (0-2, one free), Finn Hartmann (1-0, penalty), Daryl Carrigy (1-3).

Subs:- Tommy Farrell for P Ganley (50 mins); Emmet Donlon for F Hartmann (51 mins); Seamus Shortt for M Quinn (55 mins).

BALLYMAHON: Dean Reilly; Mark McCormack, Matthew Daly, James Daly; Emmet Finn, James Kenny (0-1), Brian Nevin; John Nevin, Kevin Diffley (0-1); Ros Claffey, Sean McMullen, Thomas Mulvihill (1-1); Eddie Noonan, Mark Connor (0-8, seven frees), Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-2).

Subs:- Joe Nevin for J Daly (half-time); Ken Lovell for B Nevin (50 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).