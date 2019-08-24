Longford SFC: Daniel Mimnagh’s cracking goal gets Killoe past Dromard

The greater pace of the younger Killoe team proved to be a decisive factor in their win over Dromard in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-13 Dromard . . . 1-10

After leading by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break, Emmet Og appeared to be in control when they stretched their advantage to five points but Dromard got right back into contention with a great goal from Cian Mimnagh in the 41st minute.

A couple of points quickly followed from Joe Hagan and Ronan McEntire to leave the sides all square but Killoe regained the upper hand on their path to the last four when Daniel Mimnagh burst through to plant a cracking shot in the back of the Dromard net midway through the entertaining second half.

Soon after Dromard were furious with the decision of referee Gerard Egan not to penalise Michael Quinn for what appeared to be a blatant foul on Francis McGee close to the posts and awarded a free out to Emmet Og instead.

In the immediate counter-attack Killoe substitute Cian Dooner had a goal attempt saved by opposing keeper Gavin McNerney but the alert Dooner collected the breaking ball to shoot over the bar.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Hughes, Daniel Keogh, Padraig McCormack; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Ryan Moffett; Daniel Mimnagh (1-2), Simon Kiernan; Denis McGoldrick (0-2), Sean McCormack (0-3, two frees), Cian Farrelly; Mark Hughes (0-3), Ronan McGoldrick (0-1), Eamon Keogh.

Subs:- Cian Dooner (0-1) for E Keogh (46 mins); James Moran for G Hughes (injured, 50 mins); Eugene Clarke (0-1) for D McGoldrick.

DROMARD: Gavin McNerney; Paul McGee, Niall Vance, James Mimnagh; Dylan McCormack, Peter Reynolds, Conor McGahern; Bryan McCormack, Diarmuid Masterson (0-1); Ronan McEntire (0-4, one free), Francis McGee (0-1, free), Bernard Sheridan; Jamsie Martin (0-2), Cian Mimnagh (1-1, point from free), Joseph Hagan (0-1).

Subs:- John Sheridan for B McCormack (38 mins); David Pettit for J Sheridan (50 mins); Ronan Bleakley for B Sheridan (60 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary’s Granard).