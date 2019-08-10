Longford SFC: Carrickedmond master Mostrim to qualify for the last eight

Showing a lot of character in a must win match, Carrickedmond recovered from a slow start to eventually master Mostrim with just a solitary point separating the sides in the crucial Group 2 clash at Allen Park on Saturday evening.

Carrickedmond . . . 0-11 Mostrim . . . 0-10

The reward for Maurice O’Connor’s committed charges is a place in the last eight of the Senior Football Championship while Edgeworthstown, fancied to make further progress in the Connolly Cup, are now facing a battle to avoid relegation.

Played in difficult wet conditions at the Newtownforbes venue, Mostrim held a slender 0-6 to 0-4 lead at the break but struggled badly in the second half as the much more direct Carrickedmond outfit, sticking to a stubborn defensive gameplan, got the vital scores to come out on top in a tense finish.

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Patrick Murray, Padraig McGrath, Niall O’Farrell; Padraig O’Shea, Michael Cahill (0-1), Justin McCormack; John O’Shea, Barry O’Farrell (0-1); Eoghan McCormack (0-3), Sean Kelly, Kyle Kenny; Rioch Farrell (0-4, all frees), Patrick Farrell, Aidan McGuire (0-2, one free).

Subs:- Jack Dempsey for K Kenny (57 mins); Kevin Moran for N O’Farrell (injured, 60 mins).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn, Gerard Smith; Shane Kiernan, Dario Ciglianio, Brian Farrell (0-4, all frees); Fintan Coyle, Seamus Hannon (0-1); Shane Campbell, Thomas Doyle, Daniel Connell; Cillian Lynn, David Morgan, Darragh Doherty (0-5, four frees).

Subs:- Ciaran Gallagher for M Coyle (injured, 45 mins); Padraig Joyce for C Lynn (53 mins); Dylan Cassidy for D Ciglianio (59 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).