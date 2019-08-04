Longford SHC: Clonguish Gaels come out on top against Slashers

A goal from David Gregg just before half-time proved to be the crucial score as Clonguish Gaels beat Longford Slashers in the Senior Hurling Championship first round game at C&D Devine Park in Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening.

Clonguish Gaels . . . 1-10 Longford Slashers . . . 1-9

Just a solitary point separated the sides in the finish with Slashers snatching a goal direct from a Paul Leonard long range free in the fourth minute of stoppage time but it came too late to salvage the situation as the final whistle sounded seconds later.

Making his senior hurling debut for Clonguish Gaels was Longford football goalkeeper Paddy Collum who was brought on in the closing stages of the game.

CLONGUISH GAELS: Eanna Daly; Paul Hession, Gerard Moore, Paddy Corcoran; Ciaran Corcoran, Neil O’Connor, Conor Carroll; Paul Barden (0-1), Eugene Kiernan; Stephen Gregg, Bart Hanley (0-8, five frees, one ‘65), Michael Devlin; Jamie Rosney, Anthony Corcoran (0-1), David Gregg (1-0).

Sub:- Paddy Collum for J Rosney (55 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Conor Gallagher; Paddy Hegarty, Eoghan Kavanagh, Coilin Regan; David Kiernan, Paul Leonard (1-0, free), Shane Maguire; Daire Regan, Sean Stakelum (0-1); Eoin Donnellan (0-6, five frees), William Tunstead, Johnny Casey; Gareth Ghee (0-1), Robbie Stakelum, Reuben Murray (0-1).

Subs:- Rory Maher for G Ghee (injured, 18 mins); Francis Dolan for D Kiernan (injured, half-time); Cian Kavanagh for R Stakelum (43 mins); Brian Stakelum for D Regan (49 mins).

Referee: James Judge (Mayo).