Longford SFC: Killoe assert superiority over Carrickedmond in the second half

A crucial goal in the second half from the excellent Michael Quinn guided Killoe to victory over Carrickedmond in the Senior Football Championship Group 2 game played in terrible weather conditions at Leo Casey Park in Ballymahon on Sunday evening.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-13 Carrickedmond . . . 0-9

Quinn made no mistake in shooting to the net in the 43rd minute to give Emmet Og a one point lead after they trailed by 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time. They went on to win by the comfortable margin of seven points in the finish with Padraig McCormack sent-off deep into stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Killoe, who are missing a number of players, had to grind out this opening round victory with Quinn a real driving force in getting his side past the challenge of Carrickedmond.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Hughes (0-1), Cian Farrelly, Evan Farrelly; Philip Kiernan, Padraig McCormack, Michael Quinn (1-0); Ronan McGoldrick, Paddy Thompson; Denis McGoldrick (0-5, three frees), Sean McCormack (0-4, one free), Eugene Clarke (0-1); Mark Hughes, Cian Dooner (0-1), Euan Finneran (0-1).

Subs:- James Moran for R McGoldrick (injured, 11 mins); Jake Donnelly for P Kiernan (36 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Patrick Murray (0-1, '45), Padraig McGrath, Niall O’Farrell; Padraig O’Shea, Michael Cahill, Enda Farrell; John O’Shea (0-1), Barry O’Farrell; Eoghan McCormack, Sean Kelly (0-1), John Gerety (0-1); Rioch Farrell (0-2, frees), Patrick Farrell, Aidan McGuire (0-3, two frees).

Subs:- Justin McCormack for J O’Shea and Kyle Kenny for J Gerety (47 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy.