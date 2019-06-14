Ardagh/Moydow GAA in moves to upgrade clubhouse

Longford County Council have confirmed the receipt of a planning application from Ardagh/Moydow GAA club on May 29, for renovation works at their clubhouse at Keenan Park, Moor, Ardagh, Co Longford.

The GAA club have sought permission to construct an extension to the rear of the existing clubhouse, making internal alterations to provide a total of four changing rooms and other associated facilities.



They have also applied to change the use of a ‘substantially complete dwelling’ to form a new clubhouse.

The proposed clubhouse will incorporate a meeting room, gym, and other associated facilities.

The GAA club have also applied for permission to erect a ball wall and install a new playground with external lighting.

The planning application also includes works on parking facilities and the construction of a new gated entrance and all ancillary site works.

