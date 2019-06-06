Esquires launch Longford/Leitrim U-12 cross-border football league

The official launch of the Esquires U-12 Longford/Leitrim cross border football league took place last week at Esquires, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Kevin McGlynn, representing Esquires, made a sponsorship presentation to League ambassadors, Leitrim player Ryan O’Rourke and Longford players Michael Quinn and Daniel Mimnagh.

This is the second year of Cross County League and this great competition gives players a wonderful opportunity to play against teams they wouldn’t normally play against. Teams have been divided into 4 divisions and games will commence this Thursday evening June 6.

For up to date fixtures see GAA fixtures in this week's Longford Leader.