Micheal Hynes the matchwinner as Longford’s Cnoc Mhuire Granard capture Leinster U-16 ‘C’ title

Four goals from lethal corner-forward Micheal Hynes saw Cnoc Mhuire Granard capture the Leinster Post-Primary Schools U-16 ‘C’ football title with a six point win over Portlaoise CBS in the final played at the Ferbane GAA grounds, Co Offaly on Friday.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard . . . 4-13 Portlaoise CBS . . . 2-13

Hynes was clinical in the attack in producing an outstanding performance with a total of 4-3 to his credit. His first goal came in the 10th minute with his fourth and final one sealing the win for Cnoc Mhuire in the second minute of stoppage time.

It was a fine team effort from the Granard school who led by 2-5 to 0-8 at the break. Ryan Plunkett’s side had the better players and that proved to be the difference in the end.

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: Aaron Briody; Mark Cunningham, Cian O’Reilly, Bryan Masterson; Dylan Reilly, Ciaran Scanlon (0-2, 1f), Diarmuid Boylan (0-1); Conor Leonard (0-1), Ruairi Corcoran (0-1); Tiarnan Madden (0-2, 1f), Daire Madden (0-1), Aaron Smyth (0-1); Cormac Brady (0-1), Caolan Lynch, Micheal Hynes (4-3).

Subs:- Gavin O’Hara for C Lynch (37 mins); Peter Devine for D Reilly (54 mins); Matthew Quinn for D Madden (four minutes into stoppage time), Oisin O’Hara for M Hynes (five minutes into stoppage time).

PORTLAOISE CBS: Conor Browne; Jack Tobin, Josh Mulhall, Tommy Keegan; Marc Ramsbottom, Simon Fingleton, Jack Reddy; Conor Goode (1-0), Josh Hogan (0-1); Aaron Thornton (0-1, f), James Connolly (0-8, 7f), Dan Daly; Noah Fingleton, Paddy Hosey (1-1), Dairy McDonald.

Subs:- Cormac Dunne for N Fingleton; Ben Dunne for A Thornton; DJ White (0-1) for D McDonald (33 mins), Jamie Preston for T Keegan (52 mins).

Referee: Ken Gunning (Westmeath).