Longford’s Mercy Ballymahon Secondary School ladies one step away from All-Ireland glory

Goals from Clodagh Lohan and Melissa O’Kane proved crucial as Mercy Ballymahon advanced to the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior Ladies ‘C’ final with a deserved win over St Nathy’s Ballaghaderreen at the St Croan's GAA grounds (Co Roscommon) on Thursday last.

Mercy Ballymahon Secondary School . . . 2-14

St Nathy’s Ballaghaderreen . . . 1-11

It was a fine performance from the Ballymahon SS girls with Caoimhe Lohan, Sarah Dillon and Ciara Healy influential in this success.

St Nathy’s fought hard to try and get back into the game but Ballymahon SS, after leading by 1-7 to 1-4 at the break, never looked like letting victory slip from their grasp.

The wind certainly played its part in this game with both sides kicking a number of wides. The St Nathy’s goalkeeper was the busier throughout having to make vital stops to deny Ballymahon SS more goals.

MERCY BALLYMAHON SECONDARY SCHOOL: Blathnaid McDonagh; Rebecca O’Kane, Sarah Horan, Róisín Leen; Emma Ballesty, Caoimhe Lohan, Clodagh Dillon; Casey McNamara, Aisling McCormack; Sarah Dillon (0-6), Ciara Healy (0-5,4f), Clodagh Lohan (1-1); Melissa O’Kane (1-1), Zoe Guinnane, Ciara Mulligan.

Subs:- Rebecca Higgins for Z Guinnane (half-time); Muireann Claffey for E Ballesty (52 mins); Lauren Maguire for M O’Kane (55 mins).

ST NATHY’S BALLAGHADERREEN: Sasha Lavin; Rebecca Flanagan, Katie Beirne, Clara O’Donnell; Kathelyn Doory, Aine Moffatt, Hannah Morrisroe (0-1); Ilana Philips, Lisa Powell (0-2); Saoirse Timon, Róisín Molloy (0-7, 4fs), Nicole Horan; Kate O’Dowd (1-0), Pauline O’Grady, Lily Vickers.

Subs:- Holly Heald for K Doory and Gráinne Phillips for S Timon (injured, 28 mins); Maeve Molly (0-1) for P O’Grady (52 mins).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).