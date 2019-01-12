Longford suffer first defeat this season as stronger Westmeath win with ease

Longford suffered their first defeat this season against a stronger Westmeath side who won with ease in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final played at The Downs GAA grounds on Saturday.

Westmeath . . . 2-10 Longford . . . 0-4

The absence of the Mullinalaghta players and other regulars was sorely felt as the much understrength team produced a very poor performance.

In fact, Longford failed to register a score from play and were in trouble from the moment Sean Flanagan fired home a cracking goal in the 10th minute of the first half.

Westmeath were well on the road to victory at the break, at which stage they had built up a comfortable 1-5 to 0-1 lead with the aid of the wind.

Longford actually opened the scoring when Barry McKeon converted a close range free in the 4th minute.

Things did not get any better for the visitors in the second half, even with the advantage of the wind, and the best they could do was three more points from frees fired over by Robbie Smyth (2) and Darren Gallagher.

Westmeath added another 1-5 to their tally to win by the most emphatic margin of twelve points in the finish. Their second goal in the 53rd minute was well worked with Callum McCormack shooting to the net.

WESTMEATH: Eoin Carberry; Boidu Sayeh, Ronan Wallace, Killian Daly; James Dolan (0-1), Noel Mulligan, David Lynch; Sean Flanagan (1-0), Sam Duncan (0-1); Ger Egan (0-4, all frees), Callum McCormack (1-1), Ronan O’Toole (0-2); Ger Leech, Kieran Martin (0-1), Noel O’Reilly.

Subs:- Tommy McDaniel for G Leech (47 mins); Ned Cully for R O’Toole (58 mins); Darren Giles for S Flanagan (63 mins); Daire Conway for N O’Reilly (64 mins); Mattie Rowden for E Carberry (64 mins); Sean Pettit for K Martin (66 mins); Theo Watts for G Egan (66 mins); Conor Slevin for D Lynch (69 mins); Anthony McGivney for C McCormack (69 mins).

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels); Darren Quinn (Clonguish), Andrew Farrell (Cashel), Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond); Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara), Michael Quinn (Killoe Emmet Og), Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Emmet Og); Darren Gallagher (St Mary’s Granard, 0-1, free), Peter Hanley (Clonguish); Shane Donohoe (Rathcline), Barry McKeon (Colmcille, 0-1, free), Peter Lynn (Longford Slashers); Darragh Doherty (Mostrim), Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara, 0-2, frees), Liam Connerton (Rathcline).

Subs:- Pauric Gill (Fr Manning Gaels) for P Hanley (50 mins); Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline) for S Donohoe (50 mins); Conor Shields (Clonguish) for CP Smyth (66 mins); Mark Hughes (Killoe Emmet Og) for D Doherty (66 mins); Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara) for D Mimnagh (66 mins); PJ Masterson (Abbeylara) for D Quinn (69 mins).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).