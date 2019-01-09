St Mel’s College Longford win North Leinster U-14 ‘A’ football title

Trailing by four points at the break after squandering several scoring chances in the first half, the talented St Mel’s U-14 footballers produced a superb display on the changeover to beat St Mary’s Edenderry in the North Leinster Juvenile ‘A’ Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday.

St Mel’s College . . . 3-13 St Mary’s Edenderry . . . 3-3

St Mel’s came storming back on the changeover to clock up a total of 3-5 with Patrick Moran (32nd minute), Matthew Flynn (49th minute) and Colm Coyle (58th minute) getting the goals as the shattered Offaly opponents failed to register another score after leading by 3-3 to 0-8 at half-time.

Coached by Mostrim clubman Ciaran Garvey, this was a terrific overall team effort by the Longford college who now advance to meet Wexford school Good Counsel, New Ross in the Leinster U-14 ‘A’ title decider next week.

ST MEL’S COLLEGE: Zac McKeon (Killoe); Eamon Igoe (Killoe), Conor Smith (Clonguish), Gavin Farrelly (Killoe, 0-2); James Connell (Mostrim), Matthew Carey (Clonguish), David Moorhead (Killoe); Jack Belton (Mostrim), Ali Iqbal (Mostrim); Andrew Flynn (Clonguish), Matthew Flynn (Clonguish, 1-2, one point from free), Ronan Courtney (Mostrim); Patrick Moran (Killoe, 1-0), Jonathan Burke (Clonguish, 0-1), Colm Coyle (Killoe, 1-8, five points from frees).

Sub used:- Andy Devine (Mostrim) for J Burke (53 mins).

ST MARY’S EDENDERRY: Eoin Sheehan; Conor Bannon, Aaron Murphy, Dylan Byrne; Ian Coogan, Ryan Rainey, Conor Ennis; Stephen Cox, Cian Murphy; Cillian Lowry (0-1), Mark McCarthy (0-1, free), Eoin Smith; Paidi Farrell (1-0), Fionn O’Grady (1-0), Luke O’Connor (1-1).

Subs used:- Oisin Higgins for I Coogan (12 mins); Mason Farrell for M McCarthy (injured, 41 mins); Rory Allen for E Smith (51 mins); M McCarthy for S Cox (54 mins).

Referee: Kenneth Gunning (Mullingar).