Sligo too strong for Longford U-16 footballers

The Longford U-16 footballers failed in their bid to reach the Fr Manning Cup title decider when they lost out to a stronger Sligo side in the semi-final at windswept Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Sligo . . . 2-13 Longford . . . 2-6

With the advantage of the strong wind in the first half, Sligo were the superior side and ended up leading by 2-8 to 2-1 at the break with the Longford goals from Ronan Sheahan (a cracking strike in the 20th minute) and Jack Duggan (27th minute) giving the home county a glimmer of hope.

Sligo managed to consolidate their tight grip on the game in the second half and whatever hopes wind assisted Longford had of staging a dramatic comeback in the final quarter were dashed when defenders Brian Casey and Sean O’Sullivan were sent-off in the 49th minute following a brief fracas.

A neatly flicked goal from Jim Davis in the 5th minute was the perfect start for Sligo who scored a second goal in the 17th minute when midfielder Joe Keaney shot to the net and that left Longford fighting a real uphill battle during the remainder of the match.

LONGFORD: Killian Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s); Sean McCormack (Carrickedmond), Brian Casey (Rathcline), Aaron Smyth (St Mary’s Granard); Diarmuid Kelly (Carrickedmond, 0-1), Darren Moffett (Killoe Emmet Og), Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s); Conor Leonard (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Richard Prior (Rathcline); Dylan Coady (Ardagh St Patrick’s, 0-1), Keelan McGann (Kenagh), Cathal Gilligan (Abbeylara, 0-1); Ronan Sheahan (Longford Slashers, 1-1), Jack Duggan (Clonguish, 1-1, point from free), Seadhna Ryan (Rathcline).

Subs:- Cian O’Reilly (Abbeylara) for D Moffett (injured, 20 mins); Aaron Farrell (Dromard, 0-1) for D Coady (46 mins); Fionn Hourican (Dromard) for R Sheahan (52 mins); Brian Masterson (Abbeylara) for D Kelly (58 mins); Mark McNerney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s) for S McCormack (60 mins); Jack Macken (Colmcille) for C Gilligan (60 mins); Ciaran Scanlon (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s) for J Duggan (stoppage time). Other sub used:- Matthew Shaughnessy (Mostrim).

SLIGO: Jack Doyle; Shane Muldowney, Jack Lavin, Mark McGowan; Keith Feehilly, Ciaran McKeon (0-1), Oisin Hynes; Oran McDonagh (0-1), Joe Keaney (1-0); Conor Finn, Eoin Smith (0-4, two frees), Jack Davitt (0-1); Jim Davis (1-1), Oisin Gorman (0-2), Gavin Duffy (0-3).

Subs:- Canice Mulligan for M McGowan (29 mins); Darragh O’Boyle for C Finn (58 mins).

Referee: Paul Daly (Roscommon).