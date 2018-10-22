Longford Slashers ladies lose out to Old Leighlin in the Leinster Club Championship

Longford Slashers ladies took on the Carlow senior champions Old Leighlin in the Leinster Junior Club Championship semi-final on Sunday in McGrath Park, Bagenalstown.

Old Leighlin (Carlow) . . . 4-5 Longford Slashers . . . 0-11

Goals at crucial stages of the game proved to be the difference as Old Leighlin eventually won by six points in advancing to meet the Dublin junior champions Castleknock in the title decider on Saturday week, November 3rd.

Old Leighlin got off to a flying start in this game and a early ball across the Slashers square from star forward Rachel Sawyer was finished to the net by Shauna O’Neill in the first minute.

Slashers were 2-1 to 0-1 adrift after just seven minutes and were unable to peg back Old Leighlin, although they did close the gap to two points, 3-4 to 0-11, at one stage of the second half.

The game was there for the taking but unfortunately Slashers conceded a fourth goal when Old Leighlin wing forward Niamh Forde got through to get the decisive score to settle the issue.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Ciara Flynn, Aine Barry, Laura Kenny; Aishling Cosgrove (0-1), Eimear O’ Brien, Orla Nevin (0-2), Lisa Nolan (0-1), Aoife O’Brien; Clare Farrell (0-1), Grace Shannon, Emily Reilly; Jessica Barry (0-3), Kara Shannon (0-3), Orlaigh O’Brien.

Subs:- Sarah Madden for O O’ Brien (injured, 30 mins); Gemma Reilly for E O’Brien (injured, 33 mins); Sarah O'Boyle for E Reilly (45 mins); Grace Kenny for L Kenny (58 mins).

OLD LEIGHLIN: Nicole Hanley; Roisin Maher, Anne Roche, Philomena Murphy; Eleanor Meaney, Ellen Atkinson, Michelle Dermody; Muireann O’ Sullivan, Caoimhe O’Neill; Rachael Sawyer, Shauna O’Neill, Niamh Forde; Aoife Roche, Aoibhinn Gilmartin, Emma Brennan.

Subs:- Ella Meaney for M Dermody (30 mins); Laura Kearney for S O’Neill (60 mins).