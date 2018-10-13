Longford Slashers one step away from a place in the Ladies Leinster Junior Club Final
Ladies Football Leinster Junior Club Championship
Jessica Barry pictured in action for Longford Slashers against Kilcullen (Kildare) in the Ladies Football Leinster Junior Club Championship quarter-final at Fay Park on Saturday. Photo: Syl Healy
Longford Slashers advanced a stage further in the Ladies Football Leinster Junior Club Championship following a fine win over the Kildare junior champions Kilcullen at Michael Fay Park on Saturday.
Longford Slashers . . . 3-11 Kilcullen (Kildare) . . . 1-13
The Longford ladies intermediate champions Slashers will now play the Carlow senior champions Old Leighlin in the Leinster Junior Club semi-final on Sunday next October 21.
Old Leighlin scored a very easy 3-19 to 1-3 win over the Westmeath junior champions Caulry on Saturday and will provide stiff opposition in the battle for a place in the provincial title decider.
