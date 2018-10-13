Longford Slashers one step away from a place in the Ladies Leinster Junior Club Final

Longford Slashers advanced a stage further in the Ladies Football Leinster Junior Club Championship following a fine win over the Kildare junior champions Kilcullen at Michael Fay Park on Saturday.

Longford Slashers . . . 3-11 Kilcullen (Kildare) . . . 1-13

The Longford ladies intermediate champions Slashers will now play the Carlow senior champions Old Leighlin in the Leinster Junior Club semi-final on Sunday next October 21.

Old Leighlin scored a very easy 3-19 to 1-3 win over the Westmeath junior champions Caulry on Saturday and will provide stiff opposition in the battle for a place in the provincial title decider.