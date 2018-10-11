Longford will meet Kildare or Wicklow in the 2019 Leinster Senior Football Championship
All-Ireland champions Dublin in the same half of the draw
New Longford senior football manager Padraic Davis.
Longford will meet Kildare or Wicklow in the quarter-final of the 2019 Leinster SFC under the guidance of new manager Padraic Davis.
A tough draw for Longford if Kildare score their expected win over Wicklow in Round 1 and thus set up a repeat of last year’s qualifier clash.
Four-in-row All-Ireland champions Dublin are in the same half of the draw which was made live on RTE on Thursday night.
Longford's reward for reaching the Leinster SFC semi-final for the first time in 30 years last season was a bye through to the quarter-finals in 2019 as one of the seeded teams.
The complete 2019 Leinster Senior Football Championship draw is as follows with venues to be confirmed:
First Round
Louth v Wexford
Wicklow v Kildare
Meath v Offaly
Quarter-Finals
Louth or Wexford v Dublin
Wicklow or Kildare v Longford
Meath or Offaly v Carlow
Westmeath v Laois
Semi-Finals
Louth, Wexford or Dublin v Wicklow, Kildare or Longford
Meath, Offaly or Carlow v Westmeath or Laois
County Hurlers in Nicky Rackard Cup
The Longford senior hurlers will meet Warwickshire, Monaghan and Armagh in the group stage of the 2019 Nicky Rackard Cup with the top two teams to qualify for the semi-finals
In the other group are Mayo, Tyrone, Louth and Sligo.
