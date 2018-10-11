Longford will meet Kildare or Wicklow in the 2019 Leinster Senior Football Championship

Longford will meet Kildare or Wicklow in the quarter-final of the 2019 Leinster SFC under the guidance of new manager Padraic Davis.

A tough draw for Longford if Kildare score their expected win over Wicklow in Round 1 and thus set up a repeat of last year’s qualifier clash.

Four-in-row All-Ireland champions Dublin are in the same half of the draw which was made live on RTE on Thursday night.

Longford's reward for reaching the Leinster SFC semi-final for the first time in 30 years last season was a bye through to the quarter-finals in 2019 as one of the seeded teams.

The complete 2019 Leinster Senior Football Championship draw is as follows with venues to be confirmed:

First Round

Louth v Wexford

Wicklow v Kildare

Meath v Offaly

Quarter-Finals

Louth or Wexford v Dublin

Wicklow or Kildare v Longford

Meath or Offaly v Carlow

Westmeath v Laois

Semi-Finals

Louth, Wexford or Dublin v Wicklow, Kildare or Longford

Meath, Offaly or Carlow v Westmeath or Laois

County Hurlers in Nicky Rackard Cup

The Longford senior hurlers will meet Warwickshire, Monaghan and Armagh in the group stage of the 2019 Nicky Rackard Cup with the top two teams to qualify for the semi-finals

In the other group are Mayo, Tyrone, Louth and Sligo.