Longford IFC: No separating Ardagh/Moydow and Rathcline as the final replay ends all square after extra-time

There is just no separating Ardagh/Moydow and Rathcline in the battle for the Gerry Hennessy Cup and the sides are still deadlocked following a very exciting Intermediate Football Championship final replay that went to extra-time at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Ardagh St Patrick’s/Moydow Harpers . . . 1-11 Rathcline . . . 1-11

Substitute Finn Hartmann landed a brilliantly struck ‘45’ to put Ardagh/Moydow ahead with time running out in the additional period but Shane Kenny came to Rathcline’s rescue when he converted a superb pressure free in the second minute of stoppage time to leave the sides all square in the finish.

The reigning champions looked to have done enough to clinch the title in normal time when a free converted by Liam Connerton late in the game left them leading by 1-9 to 1-7.

But the gutsy amalgamation just refused to accept defeat and following a Paddy Ganley free they snatched a deserved draw moments later thanks to a last gasp point from Shane Henry in the sixth minute of stoppage time, the end result of a great move.

Both sides deserve tremendous credit in this never ending story and the next chapter will unfold in the second replay on Sunday 14 October. Take a bow lads.

ARDAGH ST PATRICK’S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Darren Farrell; Brian Farrell, Niall Keenan, John Keegan; Conor Carroll, Fergal Keenan, Gerard Farrell; Frank Galvin, Edward Powell; Rory Sullivan (0-1), Emmet Donlon (1-0), Mark Quinn; Shane Henry (0-4, two frees), Paddy Ganley (0-4, all frees), Paddy Keenan.

Subs:- Killian Farrell (0-1) for P Keenan (44 mins); Gareth Dennigan for F Keenan (60 mins); Seamus Shortt for F Galvin (three minutes into stoppage time).

Extra-time:- Finn Hartmann (0-1, 45’) for S Henry (5 mins); P Keenan for M Quinn (16 mins); John Shea for E Donlon (20 mins).

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; David Rooney, Kevin Chapman, Kevin Sorohan; Cillian Flood, Shane Donohoe, Kian Gilmore; Michael Morrissey (0-1), Derek Casserly (0-1); Niall Keane, Liam Connerton (0-3, two frees), Iarla O’Sullivan; James Hanley (1-0), Shane Kenny (0-6, three frees), Neil O’Connor.

Blood Sub:- Oran Kenny for J Hanley (21 mins); J Hanley for O Kenny (26 mins).

Subs:- Oran Kenny for I O’Sullivan (injured, 40 mins); Shane Casserly for N O’Connor (49 mins); Eamon Farrell for C Flood (55 mins). Owen Murray for J Hanley (four minutes into stoppage time).

Extra-time:- Cronan Flood for D Casserly (16 mins); Ryan Fallon for O Kenny (three minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).