Longford Ladies SFC Final: Carrickedmond beat Killoe to capture the county senior title for the first time in 31 years

Carrickedmond produced an excellent display to capture the Ladies Senior Football Championship title for the first time in 31 years following their emphatic win over Killoe at Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Saturday.

Carrickedmond . . . 5-7 Killoe . . . 0-12

Sarah Shannon scored a hat-trick of goals while Lauren McGuire scored the other two. Appearing in their first county senior final since 1992 Carrickedmond were not fazed by the occasion, although they did find themselves trailing at the start but once they got into the game they were nearly always in control and led by 2-5 to 0-7 at the break.

Killoe fought hard to get back into contention and had the ball in the net twice but both goals were disallowed. They had chances to cut into Carrick’s lead in the second half but were wasteful in front of the posts.

Carrickedmond ended the game with a fifth goal when Sarah Shannon (who clocked up the most impressive total of 3-5) found the back of the net as the south Longford side claimed the Alison Smyth Cup in some style.

CARRICKEDMOND: Emer Elser; Ann Ryan, Rachel O’Farrell, Shauna McCormack; Ciara Mulligan, Orla Farrell, Caoimhe McCormack; Michelle Noonan (0-1), Gemma Fay; Lauren McGuire (2-0), Michelle Mulvey, Ellen Shannon (0-1); Niamh Feeney, Emer Powell, Sarah Shannon (3-5, 4f, two goal from penalties).

Subs:- Ann Burns for C McCormack (12 mins); Leah Shannon for C Mulligan (60 mins).

KILLOE: Riane McGrath; Margaret Brady, Louise Clarke, Laura Gallagher; Emma Doris, Fiona Toher, Emily McCarthy; Jacinta Brady, Niamh Brady; Dearbhaile Rooney (0-1), Edel Quinn (0-6, 5f), Dearbhaile Kiernan; Sinead Donohoe, Anna McDonnell (0-5), Sabrina Hackett.

Sub:- Darina McGoldrick for S Donohoe (half-time).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).