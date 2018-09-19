LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Second SFC semi-final, Clonguish v Mullinalaghta, on Saturday evening, 5.30pm

2018 Longford Senior Football Championship

Shane Mahon on the ball for Abbeylara in breaking away from Colmcille opponent Declan Reilly. Action from the SFC semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last. Photo: Declan Gilmore

Thursday 20 September

Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship

Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford

Group 2

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v  St Patrick’s Óg, 7:30pm, Tony Gaffney

Juvenile (U-16)  ‘B’ Cup Play-Off

Extra-time  if necessary

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Carrick Sarsfields, 6:15pm, Michael Farrell

Friday 21 September

Minor Football Championship Semi-Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich’s Butchers, Longford

Monaduff: Killoe Og v St Colmcille’s/St Francis Dromard, 8.30pm

Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Indoor Football

Edgeworthstown Sports Hall 6:30pm-7:15pm: Granard, Wolfe Tones Óg

Edgeworthstown Sports Hall 7:15pm-8pm: Clonbroney, St. Patricks Óg & Carrick Sarsfields

Kenagh Sports Hall 6:30pm-7:15pm: St. Dominic’s, Southern Gaels, Grattan Gaels

Kenagh Sports Hall 7:15pm-8pm: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels, Shannon Gaels, Longford Slashers

Saturday 22 September

 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s  v Clonguish, 5:30pm, Patrick Maguire

Minor Football Championship Semi-Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich’s Butchers, Longford

Keenan Park: Longford Slashers v Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s, 4pm

Under 14 Football Championship Semi-Final

Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Carrick Sarsfields, 12 noon

Longford Under 12 Football League Division 2 Cup Final

Extra-time if necessary

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Granard/Ballymore v Southern Gaels, 2pm

Under 12 Football League Division 3 Shield Final Replay

Extra-time if necessary

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Vincent's v Clonbroney, 1pm

Longford Ladies Football Senior Championship County Final

Devine Park: Carrickedmond v Killoe, 2.30pm

Sunday 23 September

Intermediate Football Championship Final

Kindly Sponsored by Mulleady Group

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Rathcline v St Patrick's Ardagh/Moydow Harpers, 4pm, Gerard Egan

Junior Football Championship Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Killoe Emmet Óg v Clonguish, 2pm, David Tiernan

All County Football League Division 2

Ballybrien: Ballymore v St Brigid's Killashee, 12 noon, Tommy Donoghue

Monday 24 September

Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship  

Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford

Group 1

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Western Gaels, 6:15pm, Aidan Dowler

Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Shamrock Gaels, 6.15pm

Group 2

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Northern Gaels, 7:30pm, Gerard Egan

Keenan Park: St. Patricks Óg v Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s, 6:15pm, Frank Toher

Juvenile (U-16)  ‘B’ Football Cup Play-Off Refixture

Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford

Group 2

Extra-time if necessary

Páirc na nGael: St Francis v Clonguish, 6pm, Colin Hannify