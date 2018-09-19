LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Second SFC semi-final, Clonguish v Mullinalaghta, on Saturday evening, 5.30pm
Shane Mahon on the ball for Abbeylara in breaking away from Colmcille opponent Declan Reilly. Action from the SFC semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last. Photo: Declan Gilmore
Thursday 20 September
Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship
Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford
Group 2
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St Patrick’s Óg, 7:30pm, Tony Gaffney
Juvenile (U-16) ‘B’ Cup Play-Off
Extra-time if necessary
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Carrick Sarsfields, 6:15pm, Michael Farrell
Friday 21 September
Minor Football Championship Semi-Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich’s Butchers, Longford
Monaduff: Killoe Og v St Colmcille’s/St Francis Dromard, 8.30pm
Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Indoor Football
Edgeworthstown Sports Hall 6:30pm-7:15pm: Granard, Wolfe Tones Óg
Edgeworthstown Sports Hall 7:15pm-8pm: Clonbroney, St. Patricks Óg & Carrick Sarsfields
Kenagh Sports Hall 6:30pm-7:15pm: St. Dominic’s, Southern Gaels, Grattan Gaels
Kenagh Sports Hall 7:15pm-8pm: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels, Shannon Gaels, Longford Slashers
Saturday 22 September
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Clonguish, 5:30pm, Patrick Maguire
Minor Football Championship Semi-Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich’s Butchers, Longford
Keenan Park: Longford Slashers v Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s, 4pm
Under 14 Football Championship Semi-Final
Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Carrick Sarsfields, 12 noon
Longford Under 12 Football League Division 2 Cup Final
Extra-time if necessary
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Granard/Ballymore v Southern Gaels, 2pm
Under 12 Football League Division 3 Shield Final Replay
Extra-time if necessary
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Vincent's v Clonbroney, 1pm
Longford Ladies Football Senior Championship County Final
Devine Park: Carrickedmond v Killoe, 2.30pm
Sunday 23 September
Intermediate Football Championship Final
Kindly Sponsored by Mulleady Group
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Rathcline v St Patrick's Ardagh/Moydow Harpers, 4pm, Gerard Egan
Junior Football Championship Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Killoe Emmet Óg v Clonguish, 2pm, David Tiernan
All County Football League Division 2
Ballybrien: Ballymore v St Brigid's Killashee, 12 noon, Tommy Donoghue
Monday 24 September
Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship
Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford
Group 1
Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Western Gaels, 6:15pm, Aidan Dowler
Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Shamrock Gaels, 6.15pm
Group 2
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Northern Gaels, 7:30pm, Gerard Egan
Keenan Park: St. Patricks Óg v Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s, 6:15pm, Frank Toher
Juvenile (U-16) ‘B’ Football Cup Play-Off Refixture
Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford
Group 2
Extra-time if necessary
Páirc na nGael: St Francis v Clonguish, 6pm, Colin Hannify
