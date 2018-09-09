Longford Ladies IFC Final: Slashers collect Intermediate title with comprehensive victory over Ballymore

Longford Slashers ladies will play Senior Championship football next year after scoring a comprehensive victory over Ballymore in the Intermediate county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Longford Slashers . . . 5-18 Ballymore . . . 2-2

It was a near complete performance from Slashers (winners of the Junior title last year) who played excellent football throughout against a young Ballymore team who will no doubt learn from this experience.

Slashers had leaders all over the field who played their part in this emphatic success and were well on the way to the title at half-time after building up a comfortable 2-8 to 2-0 lead.

Jessica Barry (penalty), Orlagh O’Brien, Grace Shannon, Clare Farrell and Emma Dardis scored the goals for Slashers.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Clare Farrell (1-4), Aine Barry, Ciara Flynn; Laura Kenny, Eimear O’Brien, Aisling Cosgrove (0-3); Aoife O’Brien, Lisa Nolan; Jessica Barry (1-3, goal from penalty), Grace Shannon (1-1), Orla Nevin; Orlagh O’Brien (1-1), Kara Shannon (0-4), Emily Reilly.

Subs:- Emma Dardis (1-1) for E Reilly (42 mins); Gemma Reilly for C Flynn (50 mins); Sarah O’Boyle for J Barry (53 mins); Sarah Madden (0-1) for G Shannon (59 mins).

BALLYMORE: Mary Kiernan; Avril Wilson, Rachel Cassidy, Blathnaid McLoughlin; Sarah Smyth, Emer Heaney (1-2), Sorcha Dawson; Deirdre Monaghan, Aoife Corcoran; Aoife Dawson (1-0), Marie Martin, Aideen Kiernan; Caroline Kiernan, Nicole Neilon, Katie O’Reilly.

Subs:- Emma Lynch for K O’Reilly (27 mins); Racheal Farrell for B McLoughlin and Clodagh Burns for A Wilson (half-time); Simone Keegan for A Kiernan (44 mins); Siobhan Tully for C Kiernan (45 mins); Aine Reilly for R Cassidy (51 mins); A Kiernan for A Corcoran (injured, four minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: John Hughes (Killoe).