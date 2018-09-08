Longford IFC: Rathcline through to title decider in proving too strong for Fr Manning Gaels

Reigning champions Rathcline booked their place in the Intermediate football title decider for the third time in the space of four years after producing a fine display to defeat Fr Manning Gaels in the semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Rathcline . . . 2-14 Fr Manning Gaels . . . 0-9

Rathcline were on top in most positions on the pitch against a Fr Manning Gaels side who were forced to field without their most influential player Pauric Gill who is currently injured and he was sorely missed.

Goals from James Hanley and Shane Kenny in the closing stages of the first half left Rathcline in a comfortable 2-5 to 0-5 lead at the break and they continued to dominate on the changeover to run out most emphatic winners by the wide margin of 11 points.

RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Owen Murray, Kevin Chapman, Kevin Sorohan; Cillian Flood, Shane Donohoe, Niall Keane; Michael Morrissey, Shane Kenny (1-1,1f); Iarla O’Sullivan (0-3), Derek Casserly (0-2), Kian Gilmore (0-1); James Hanley (1-1), Liam Connerton (0-4,3f), Oran Kenny (0-2).

Subs:- Daniel Curran for K Chapman (45 mins); Neil O’Connor for J Hanley (47 mins); Eamon Farrell for S Donohoe (53 mins); Aaron Madden for O Kenny (55 mins); Shane Casserly for K Gilmore (59 mins).

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum; Aaron McGee, Liam Lynch, Daniel Gorman; Mark Duffy, Emmet Noonan, Gary Connell; David Collum (0-2), Dylan Quinn; Anthony Keane, Diarmuid Cooney, Ciaran Cooney; Mark Hughes, Martin Cassidy (0-4,3f), Dean Cosgrove (0-1).

Subs:- Eoin Keane for L Lynch and Derek McCormack (0-1) for M Duffy (half-time); Cian Cassidy for C Cooney (39 mins); Sean Whelan (0-1) for D Cosgrove (48 mins); Cian Brady for A McGee (53 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).