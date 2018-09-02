Clonguish overcome Slashers to set up Longford senior hurling final clash against Wolfe Tones

Clonguish Gaels are back in the County Senior Hurling Championship Final after a five point win over Longford Slashers at Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Sunday.

Clonguish Gaels . . . 1-14 Longford Slashers . . . 1-9

Once again Joe O’Brien was their chief marksman with nine points (five frees) while Shane O’Brien scored the goal for Clonguish in the first half.

Slashers tried their best to get the win they needed to remain in the hunt for the title in producing a determined second half comeback after they trailed by 1-9 to 1-2 at the break with Reuben Murray getting the goal.

Slashers succeeded in closing the gap to just two points by the 52nd minute but Clonguish finished the stronger with scores from Paddy Corcoran and Joe O’Brien (2) to clinch a second victory in this year’s championship and now meet Wolfe Tones Mostrim in the county senior hurling final at the end of September.

CLONGUISH GAELS: Eanna Daly; Paul Hession, John O’Brien, Declan Lee; Brian Gordon, Bart Hanley, Alan Sorohan; Gerry Moore, Paddy Corcoran (0-1); Stephen Gregg (0-1), Paul Barden, Ciaran Corcoran; Joe O’Brien (0-9, 5f), Brendan Burke (0-1); Shane O’Brien (1-2).

Subs:- Raymond O’Brien for C Corcoran (42 mins); Neil O’Connor for A Sorohan (injured, 48 mins); Andrew Moorehead for P Hession (57 mins); Paul Brady for S Gregg (58 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Conor Gallagher; Hugh O’Kane, Eoghan Kavanagh, Johnny Casey; Paddy Hegarty, Karl Murray, Paul Leonard; William Turnstead, Daire Regan; Eoin Donnellan (0-8, all frees), Stephen Farrell, Simon Davis; Dylan Coffey, Cian Kavanagh, Reuben Murray (1-1).

Subs: Gareth Ghee for H O’Kane (37 mins); Francis Dolan for S Davis (48 mins); Robbie Stakelum for D Coffey (60 mins).

Referee: Alfie Devine (Westmeath).