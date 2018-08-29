LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Peter Hanley Motors SFC Quarter-Finals on Saturday evening

Conor Flood on the ball for Cashel in this tussle with Rathcline opponent James Hanley. Action from the IFC quarter-final at Allen Park on Sunday evening last. Photo: Declan Gilmore

Wednesday 29 August

Junior Football Championship Round Robin - Round 2

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Óg v  Mostrim, 8:30pm, Joe McDermott

All County Football League Division 2

Ballybrien: Ballymore v Rathcline, 7pm, Frank Toher

Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Kenagh, 8:30pm, Mark Glancy

Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Sean Connolly’s, 8:30pm, Gerard Egan

Under 10 National Respect Exhibition Go Games – 7pm

Ardagh: St. Patricks Óg, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Longford Slashers, St. Dominic’s

Drumlish: St. Vincent’s, St. Francis, St. Colmcille’s, Southern Gaels

Mullinalaghta: Northern Gaels, Ballymore Shamrocks, Granard

Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields, Grattan Gaels, Killoe Óg

Clonguish: Clonguish Óg, Clonbroney, Wolfe Tones Óg

Thursday 30 August

Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford

Group 1

Páirc Chiarán: Shamrock Gaels v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 7pm,  Padraig McKenna

Clonbonny: Western Gaels v Granard/Ballymore, 7pm, Michael Farrell

Group 2

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields/St. Dominic's v Longford Slashers, 7pm, Aidan Dowler

 Lynch Park: Northern Gaels v St Patrick's Óg, 7pm,  Tony Gaffney

Juvenile (U-16) Football B Cup Play-Off

Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford

Extra-time if necessary

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Killoe Óg, 8pm

Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 7

Keenan Park: St. Patrick’s Óg v Wolfe Tones Og, 7pm, Martin Clyne

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v Southern Gaels, 7pm, Colin Hannify

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v  St. Colmcille’s, 7pm

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v Granard/Ballymore, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 7

Allen Park: Clonguish Gaels v Killoe Emmets, 7pm, Oisin Hourican

Monaduff: St. Vincent’s v Shannon Gaels, 7pm, Jimmy McCormack

The Laurels: Northern Gaels v  St. Dominic’s, 7pm

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 7pm Enda Murphy

Saturday 1 September


Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals


Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 5pm, Donal Kane


Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Killoe Emmet Óg v Abbeylara, 6:30pm, Fergal Kelly


 Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 7

Lynch Park: Northern Gaels v Shannon Gaels, 6pm

Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 3

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v Longford Slashers, 5pm


Sunday 2  September

Senior  Hurling Championship Round 3

Devine Park: Longford Slashers v Clonguish Gaels, 1pm

Monday 3 September

Junior Football Championship Round Robin - Round 3

Devine Park: Mostrim v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Minor Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA Longford

Group 1

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's/St. Francis v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones a bye

Group 2

Emmet Park: Killoe Og v St. Patrick's Óg/Western Gaels, 8:30pm

Carrick Sarsfields/St. Dominic's a bye

Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Semi-Final

Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA Longford

Extra-time if necessary

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7pm

Tuesday 4 September

Under 14 Football Championship Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire

Group 1

Devine Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v St. Colmcille's/St. Francis, 7pm

 Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Killoe Óg, 7pm  

Group 2

Dunbeggan: Western Gaels v Shamrock Gaels, 7pm