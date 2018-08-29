LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Peter Hanley Motors SFC Quarter-Finals on Saturday evening
Conor Flood on the ball for Cashel in this tussle with Rathcline opponent James Hanley. Action from the IFC quarter-final at Allen Park on Sunday evening last. Photo: Declan Gilmore
Wednesday 29 August
Junior Football Championship Round Robin - Round 2
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Óg v Mostrim, 8:30pm, Joe McDermott
All County Football League Division 2
Ballybrien: Ballymore v Rathcline, 7pm, Frank Toher
Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Kenagh, 8:30pm, Mark Glancy
Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Sean Connolly’s, 8:30pm, Gerard Egan
Under 10 National Respect Exhibition Go Games – 7pm
Ardagh: St. Patricks Óg, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Longford Slashers, St. Dominic’s
Drumlish: St. Vincent’s, St. Francis, St. Colmcille’s, Southern Gaels
Mullinalaghta: Northern Gaels, Ballymore Shamrocks, Granard
Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields, Grattan Gaels, Killoe Óg
Clonguish: Clonguish Óg, Clonbroney, Wolfe Tones Óg
Thursday 30 August
Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford
Group 1
Páirc Chiarán: Shamrock Gaels v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 7pm, Padraig McKenna
Clonbonny: Western Gaels v Granard/Ballymore, 7pm, Michael Farrell
Group 2
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields/St. Dominic's v Longford Slashers, 7pm, Aidan Dowler
Lynch Park: Northern Gaels v St Patrick's Óg, 7pm, Tony Gaffney
Juvenile (U-16) Football B Cup Play-Off
Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford
Extra-time if necessary
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Killoe Óg, 8pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 7
Keenan Park: St. Patrick’s Óg v Wolfe Tones Og, 7pm, Martin Clyne
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v Southern Gaels, 7pm, Colin Hannify
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St. Colmcille’s, 7pm
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v Granard/Ballymore, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 7
Allen Park: Clonguish Gaels v Killoe Emmets, 7pm, Oisin Hourican
Monaduff: St. Vincent’s v Shannon Gaels, 7pm, Jimmy McCormack
The Laurels: Northern Gaels v St. Dominic’s, 7pm
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 7pm Enda Murphy
Saturday 1 September
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 5pm, Donal Kane
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Killoe Emmet Óg v Abbeylara, 6:30pm, Fergal Kelly
Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 7
Lynch Park: Northern Gaels v Shannon Gaels, 6pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 3
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v Longford Slashers, 5pm
Sunday 2 September
Senior Hurling Championship Round 3
Devine Park: Longford Slashers v Clonguish Gaels, 1pm
Monday 3 September
Junior Football Championship Round Robin - Round 3
Devine Park: Mostrim v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Minor Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA Longford
Group 1
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's/St. Francis v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones a bye
Group 2
Emmet Park: Killoe Og v St. Patrick's Óg/Western Gaels, 8:30pm
Carrick Sarsfields/St. Dominic's a bye
Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Semi-Final
Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA Longford
Extra-time if necessary
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7pm
Tuesday 4 September
Under 14 Football Championship Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire
Group 1
Devine Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v St. Colmcille's/St. Francis, 7pm
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Killoe Óg, 7pm
Group 2
Dunbeggan: Western Gaels v Shamrock Gaels, 7pm
