LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Intermediate Championship quarter-finals on Sunday evening

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

padraig.obrien@longford-leader.ie

Longford GAA Fixtures

Ian McCormack on the ball for Clonguish ahead of Ballymahon opponent Jack Fox. Action from the SFC Group 1 game at McGann Park, Kenagh on Saturday evening last. Photo: Declan Gilmore

Wednesday 22 August

Junior Football Championship Round Robin - Round 1

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Óg, 8:30pm

All County Football League Division 2 - Round 8

Maguire Park: Sean Connolly’s v Young Grattans, 7:15pm

Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 6

Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v St Patrick’s Óg, 7pm

 Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Blitz – 7pm

Ballymahon: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels, Shannon Gaels

Killoe: Killoe, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels, St. Francis

Kenagh: St Dominic’s, Clonguish Óg, Carrick Sarsfields, Clonbroney

Colmcille: St Colmcille’s, Granard, St. Vincent’s

Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones Óg, St Patrick’s Óg, Northern Gaels, Ballymore Shamrocks


Thursday 23 August

Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Play-Off

Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA - Extra-time if necessary

Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Northern Gaels, 7:15pm

Juvenile ‘B’ Football Cup - Round 3

Kindly sponsored by McDonald's

Group 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Og v St. Colmcille's, 7.15pm

Group 2

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Wolfe Tones Og, 7.15pm

Juvenile ‘C’ Football Cup - Round 3

Group 2

Monaduff: St Vincent's v St. Dominic's, 7.15pm  

Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 6

McGee Park: St Colmcille’s v Grattan Gaels, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 6

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmets v Shannon Gaels, 7pm

McGann Park: St Dominic’s v Clonbroney, 7pm

The Laurels: Northern Gaels v St Vincent’s, 7pm

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Clonguish Gaels, 7pm


Friday 24 August

All County Football League Division 1 -  Round 9

Kindly sponsored by Specsavers

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Mostrim, 8.30pm

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v  St Mary’s Granard, 8.30pm

 Juvenile ‘B’ Football Cup - Round 3

Group 1

Emmet Park: Killoe Og v St Francis, 6:30pm

Under 12 Football League Division 1 - Round 6

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Clonguish Óg, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 6

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St. Francis, 7pm  

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og  v Southern Gaels, 7pm

Saturday 25 August

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 9

Kindly sponsored by Specsavers

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Abbeylara, 7pm

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta  St Columba’s v Dromard, 6:30pm

LONGFORD GAA ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC

Cross Provincial Hurling Talent Academy Blitz Day – U14/U15/U16


Sunday 26 August

Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Kindly sponsored by Mulleady Group

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v St Brigid’s Killashee, 5pm

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Rathcline v Cashel,  6.30pm

The Intermediate Championship semi-finals draw will take place after the second quarter-final

Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Play-Off

Extra-time if necessary

Keenan Park: Kenagh v Sean Connolly’s, 1pm

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 9

Kindly sponsored by Specsavers

McGee Park: Colmcille v Clonguish, 1pm

All County Football League Division 2 - Round 9

Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels, 1pm

Under 14 Football Championship - Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire

Group 1

Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 12:30pm


Monday 27 August

 Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Play-Off

Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA Longford

Venue tbc: Losers Granard/Ballymore v Northern Gaels v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7pm

Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Semi-Final

Venue tbc: Winners Granard/Ballymore v Northern Gaels v Western Gaels, 7pm

Minor Football League Division 1 Final

Extra-time if necessary

Maguire Park: Killoe Óg v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Minor Football League Division 3 Play-Off Final  

Extra-time if necessary

Keenan Park: St Patrick’s Og v St Dominic’s, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Division 1 - Round 5

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Killoe Og 7pm

Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 4

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St Francis, 7pm


Tuesday 28 August

Under 14 Football Championship - Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire

Group 1

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's/St. Francis v Killoe Og, 7pm

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Carrick Sarsfields, 7pm  

Group 2

Páirc Chiarán: Shamrock Gaels v Clonguish Óg, 7pm