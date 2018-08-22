LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Intermediate Championship quarter-finals on Sunday evening
Ian McCormack on the ball for Clonguish ahead of Ballymahon opponent Jack Fox. Action from the SFC Group 1 game at McGann Park, Kenagh on Saturday evening last. Photo: Declan Gilmore
Wednesday 22 August
Junior Football Championship Round Robin - Round 1
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Óg, 8:30pm
All County Football League Division 2 - Round 8
Maguire Park: Sean Connolly’s v Young Grattans, 7:15pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 6
Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v St Patrick’s Óg, 7pm
Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Blitz – 7pm
Ballymahon: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels, Shannon Gaels
Killoe: Killoe, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels, St. Francis
Kenagh: St Dominic’s, Clonguish Óg, Carrick Sarsfields, Clonbroney
Colmcille: St Colmcille’s, Granard, St. Vincent’s
Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones Óg, St Patrick’s Óg, Northern Gaels, Ballymore Shamrocks
Thursday 23 August
Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Play-Off
Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA - Extra-time if necessary
Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Northern Gaels, 7:15pm
Juvenile ‘B’ Football Cup - Round 3
Kindly sponsored by McDonald's
Group 1
Allen Park: Clonguish Og v St. Colmcille's, 7.15pm
Group 2
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Wolfe Tones Og, 7.15pm
Juvenile ‘C’ Football Cup - Round 3
Group 2
Monaduff: St Vincent's v St. Dominic's, 7.15pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 6
McGee Park: St Colmcille’s v Grattan Gaels, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 6
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmets v Shannon Gaels, 7pm
McGann Park: St Dominic’s v Clonbroney, 7pm
The Laurels: Northern Gaels v St Vincent’s, 7pm
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Clonguish Gaels, 7pm
Friday 24 August
All County Football League Division 1 - Round 9
Kindly sponsored by Specsavers
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Mostrim, 8.30pm
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St Mary’s Granard, 8.30pm
Juvenile ‘B’ Football Cup - Round 3
Group 1
Emmet Park: Killoe Og v St Francis, 6:30pm
Under 12 Football League Division 1 - Round 6
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Clonguish Óg, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 6
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St. Francis, 7pm
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og v Southern Gaels, 7pm
Saturday 25 August
All County Football League Division 1 - Round 9
Kindly sponsored by Specsavers
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Abbeylara, 7pm
The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Dromard, 6:30pm
LONGFORD GAA ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC
Cross Provincial Hurling Talent Academy Blitz Day – U14/U15/U16
Sunday 26 August
Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Kindly sponsored by Mulleady Group
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v St Brigid’s Killashee, 5pm
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Rathcline v Cashel, 6.30pm
The Intermediate Championship semi-finals draw will take place after the second quarter-final
Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Play-Off
Extra-time if necessary
Keenan Park: Kenagh v Sean Connolly’s, 1pm
All County Football League Division 1 - Round 9
Kindly sponsored by Specsavers
McGee Park: Colmcille v Clonguish, 1pm
All County Football League Division 2 - Round 9
Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels, 1pm
Under 14 Football Championship - Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire
Group 1
Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 12:30pm
Monday 27 August
Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Play-Off
Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA Longford
Venue tbc: Losers Granard/Ballymore v Northern Gaels v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7pm
Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Semi-Final
Venue tbc: Winners Granard/Ballymore v Northern Gaels v Western Gaels, 7pm
Minor Football League Division 1 Final
Extra-time if necessary
Maguire Park: Killoe Óg v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Minor Football League Division 3 Play-Off Final
Extra-time if necessary
Keenan Park: St Patrick’s Og v St Dominic’s, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Division 1 - Round 5
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Killoe Og 7pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 4
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St Francis, 7pm
Tuesday 28 August
Under 14 Football Championship - Round 2
Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire
Group 1
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's/St. Francis v Killoe Og, 7pm
Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Carrick Sarsfields, 7pm
Group 2
Páirc Chiarán: Shamrock Gaels v Clonguish Óg, 7pm
