Longford GAA Fixtures

Wednesday 15 August
Junior Football Championship - Round 3
Group 1
McGee Park: Colmcille v Longford Slashers, 7:30pm
Group 2
Allen Park: Clonguish v Killoe Emmet Óg, 8.15pm
Group 3
Moydow: St. Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Abbeylara, 7.30pm
Under 10 National Respect Exhibition Go Games – 7pm
Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones Óg, Longford Slashers, St. Dominics
Grattans: Grattan Gaels, St. Patricks Óg, Clonguish Óg, Carrick Sarsfields
Granard: Granard, Northern Gaels, Clonbroney, Ballymore Shamrocks
Cashel: Southern Gaels, Shannon Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, St. Colmcilles
Killoe: Killoe Óg, St. Vincents, St. Francis
Thursday 16 August
Juvenile (U-16) ‘B’ Football Cup - Round 2
Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford
Group 1
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Colmcille's 8pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 5
Keenan Park: St. Patrick’s Og v St. Colmcilles, 7pm
Pairc na nGael: St. Francis v Wolfe Tones Og, 7pm
Pairc Chiaran: Southern Gaels v Granard/Ballymore, 7pm
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 5
Allen Park: Clonguish Gaels v St. Dominics, 7pm
Monaduff: St. Vincent’s v Killoe Emmets, 7pm
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 7pm
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Northern Gaels, 7pm
Friday 17 August
Junior Football Championship - Round 3
Group 3
Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels v Mostrim, 7:45pm
Under 12 Football League Division 1 - Round 4
Emmet Park: Killoe Og v Carrick Sarsfields, 7pm
Saturday 18 August
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship - Round 3
Group 1
Kenagh, McGann Park: Clonguish v Ballymahon, 6.30pm
Ballinalee, Maguire Park: Mostrim v Abbeylara, 6.30pm
Gerry Reilly Cup Leinster U-16 Football Tournament Semi-Final
Oldcastle: Longford v Cavan, 8pm
Cross Provincial Football Talent Academy Blitz Day – U14/U15
Sunday 19 August
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship - Round 3
Group 3
Aughnacliffe, McGee Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Dromard, 1.30pm
Group 2
Edgeworthstown, Devine Park: Carrickedmond v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 1.30pm
Abbeylara, Lynch Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 7pm
Open Draw will be made for the Senior Championship quarter-finals following the game in Abbeylara
All County Football League Division 2-Round 8
Clonbonny: Rathcline v Fr Manning Gaels, 12 noon
Keenan Park: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Cashel, 12 noon
Killashee: St Brigid’s Killashee v Kenagh, 12 noon
Maguire Park: Sean Connolly’s v Young Grattans, 12 noon
Monday 20 August
Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Group 2 Play-Off
Extra-time if necessary
Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Northern Gaels, 7.15pm
Wolfe Tones a bye
Minor ‘B’ Football Cup
Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA Longford
Group 1 - Round 5
Allen Park: Clonguish Og v St Francis 7:30pm
Minor ‘C’ Football Cup Final
Kindly sponsored by Hanlon’s GALA Longford
Extra -time if necessary
Emmet Park: St Patrick’s Óg v Clonbroney, 7.30pm
Juvenile (U-16) ‘B’ Football Cup - Round 1
Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford
Group 2
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og v Shannon Gaels, 7:30pm
Minor Football League Division 1 Final
Extra-time if necessary
Maguire Park: Killoe Og v Longford Slashers, 7.15pm
Tuesday 21 August
Under 14 Football Championship - Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire
Group 1
Emmet Park: Killoe Og v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 7.30pm
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v St Colmcille's/St. Francis, 7.30pm
Group 2
Allen Park: Clonguish Og v Western Gaels, 7.30pm
