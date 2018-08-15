LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Final round of Group games in Peter Hanley Motors SFC this weekend

Shane Doyle on the ball for Kenagh in this tussle with St Brigid's Killashee opponent Johnny Casey. Action from the Intermediate Championship Group 1 game last Sunday. Photo: Declan Gilmore

Wednesday 15 August

Junior Football Championship - Round 3

Group 1

McGee Park: Colmcille v Longford Slashers, 7:30pm

Group 2

Allen Park: Clonguish v Killoe Emmet Óg, 8.15pm

Group 3

Moydow: St. Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Abbeylara, 7.30pm

Under 10 National Respect Exhibition Go Games – 7pm

Edgeworthstown: Wolfe Tones Óg, Longford Slashers, St. Dominics

Grattans: Grattan Gaels, St. Patricks Óg, Clonguish Óg, Carrick Sarsfields

Granard: Granard, Northern Gaels, Clonbroney, Ballymore Shamrocks

Cashel: Southern Gaels, Shannon Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, St. Colmcilles

Killoe: Killoe Óg, St. Vincents, St. Francis


Thursday 16 August

Juvenile (U-16) ‘B’ Football Cup - Round 2

Juvenile (U-16) 'B' Football Cup - Round 2

Group 1

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Colmcille's 8pm

Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 5

Keenan Park: St. Patrick’s Og v St. Colmcilles, 7pm

Pairc na nGael: St. Francis  v Wolfe Tones Og, 7pm

Pairc Chiaran: Southern Gaels  v Granard/Ballymore, 7pm

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 5

Allen Park: Clonguish Gaels v St. Dominics, 7pm

Monaduff: St. Vincent’s v Killoe Emmets, 7pm

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 7pm

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Northern Gaels, 7pm

Friday 17 August

Junior Football Championship - Round 3

Group 3

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels  v Mostrim, 7:45pm

Under 12 Football League Division 1 - Round 4

Emmet Park: Killoe Og v Carrick Sarsfields, 7pm


Saturday 18 August

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship - Round 3

Group 1

Kenagh, McGann Park: Clonguish v Ballymahon, 6.30pm

 Ballinalee, Maguire Park: Mostrim v Abbeylara, 6.30pm

Gerry Reilly Cup Leinster U-16 Football Tournament Semi-Final

Oldcastle: Longford v Cavan, 8pm

 Cross Provincial Football Talent Academy Blitz Day – U14/U15


Sunday 19 August

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship - Round 3

Group 3

Aughnacliffe, McGee Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Dromard, 1.30pm

Group 2

Edgeworthstown, Devine Park: Carrickedmond v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 1.30pm

Abbeylara, Lynch Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 7pm

Open Draw will be made for the Senior Championship quarter-finals following the game in Abbeylara

All County Football League Division 2-Round 8

Clonbonny: Rathcline v  Fr Manning Gaels, 12 noon  

Keenan Park: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v  Cashel, 12 noon

Killashee: St Brigid’s Killashee v Kenagh, 12 noon  

Maguire Park: Sean Connolly’s v Young Grattans, 12 noon  


Monday 20 August

Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Group 2 Play-Off

Extra-time if necessary

Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v  Northern Gaels, 7.15pm

Wolfe Tones a bye

Minor ‘B’ Football Cup

Minor 'B' Football Cup

Group 1 - Round 5

Allen Park: Clonguish Og v St Francis 7:30pm

Minor ‘C’ Football Cup Final

Minor 'C' Football Cup Final

Extra -time if necessary

Emmet Park: St Patrick’s Óg v Clonbroney, 7.30pm

Juvenile (U-16) ‘B’ Football Cup - Round 1

Juvenile (U-16) 'B' Football Cup - Round 1

Group 2

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og v Shannon Gaels, 7:30pm

Minor Football League Division 1 Final

Extra-time if necessary

Maguire Park: Killoe Og v Longford Slashers, 7.15pm


Tuesday 21 August

Under 14 Football Championship - Round 1

Under 14 Football Championship - Round 1

Group 1

Emmet Park: Killoe Og v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 7.30pm  

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v St Colmcille's/St. Francis, 7.30pm

Group 2

Allen Park: Clonguish Og v Western Gaels, 7.30pm