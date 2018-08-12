Longford IFC: Ardagh/Moydow into quarter-finals as Sean Connolly’s exit the championship

Building on a brilliant start that saw them establish a commanding 0-6 to 0-0 lead midway through the first half, Ardagh/Moydow consolidated their grip on the game to overcome Sean Connolly’s in the crucial Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 clash at Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Sunday.

Ardagh/Moydow . . . 0-15 Sean Connolly’s . . . 0-8

Credit to Connolly’s and their chief marksman Dessie Reynolds for closing the gap to just two points (0-9 to 0-7) entering the final quarter of this tough contest but Ardagh/Moydow produced a very strong finish to win by the comfortable margin of seven points in the end.

While Ardagh/Moydow now advance to the Hennessy Cup quarter-finals, Connolly’s are out of the championship and are now facing a relegation play-off in the battle to retain their Intermediate status.

Top scorer for the worthy winners was Daryl Carrigy with five points from play to his credit, four of which materialised in the closing stages of the game as the superior amalgamation pulled right away to clinch the result they required.

ARDAGH ST PATRICK’S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Darren Farrell; Tommy Powell, Niall Keenan, John Keegan (0-1); Conor Carroll, Fergal Keenan (0-1), Gerard Farrell (0-1); Frank Galvin, Eddie Powell; Emmet Donlon, Rory Sullivan (0-1), Mark Quinn (0-2); Shane Henry, Killian Farrell (0-3, one free), Daryl Carrigy (0-5).

Subs:- Paddy Keenan for S Henry (40 mins); Seamus Shortt (0-1) for P Keenan (injured, 46 mins).

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Gregory Masterson, Ciaran MacEoin, Andy McNamee; Paddy Reynolds, Micheal McGlynn, Frank Reynolds; Stephen Lynch (0-1, free), Dessie Reynolds (0-7, four frees, one ‘45); Padraig Brady, Paddy O’Neill, Adrian Dalton; Paddy McDonnell, Daire Duggan, Trevor Murtagh.

Subs:- John McKenna for P Reynolds (13 mins); Eugene Murtagh for A Dalton (38 mins); Sean Kenny for F Reynolds (46 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).