Longford IFC: John Hand lands late, late winner for Young Grattans against Kenagh

A fantastic point from John Hand in the third minute of stoppage time clinched a dramatic win for Young Grattans over Kenagh in the Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 game at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Saturday evening.

Young Grattans . . . 1-9 Kenagh . . . 0-11

In an exciting finish to this game a free from Willie John McDermott in the 58th minute edged Grattans ahead but Kenagh’s Mick McCormack went down the field and fisted the ball over the bar to level matters. Shane Farrell then hit the post for Kenagh in the 60th minute.

Brendan Wallace’s free for Kenagh drifted wide in stoppage time before John Hand won the game for Grattans with an excellent score.

Credit to Grattans who never gave up. They were behind by three points in the 51st minute but a goal from substitute Kevin Jones brought them back into the game on the path to their eventual victory.

YOUNG GRATTANS: Eoin Kelly; James Ruske, Damien McHugh, Gareth Hughes; James Moran, Timmy Hegarty, David Trappe; Stephen Farrell, Willie John McDermott (0-2, frees); Niall Nerney, Karl Murray (0-1), John Hand (0-4); James Orohoe, Reuben Murray (0-1), Emmet Clarke (0-1).

Subs:- Michael Madden for D Trappe (injured, 3 mins); Stephen Hussey for N Nerney (44 mins); Kevin Jones (1-0) for J Orohoe (52 mins).

KENAGH: Gary Kenny; Ronan Farrell, Graham Forbes, James Higgins; Karl Farrell, Gary Doyle, Shane Farrell (0-1); Alan Jones, Mark Nolan; Tommy Cunningham, Thomas McGann (0-2, frees), Sean Canavan (0-2); Shea Carberry, Brendan Wallace (0-4, all frees), Shane Doyle.

Subs:- Mick McCormack (0-2) for T Cunningham and Andrew Dalton for S Carberry (half-time); Jack Patterson for T McGann (black card, 48 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary’s Granard).