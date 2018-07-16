Young Grattans blow Ballymore away in the Longford Intermediate Championship

Young Grattans made a great start to their Intermediate Football Championship campaign with a big win over Ballymore in the Group 1 clash at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening.

Young Grattans . . . 4-11 Ballymore . . . 0-11

Grattans scored the opening goal in the 21st minute through Emmet Clarke and Karl Murray’s goal in first half stoppage time left Tony McKiernan’s well drilled charges in a comfortable nine points lead at the break, 2-6 to 0-3.

The advantage was extended to 12 points in the 37th minute when Gerard Victory’s free ended up in the back of the net and Stephen Farrell inflicted more misery on Ballymore with a fantastic finish for Grattans fourth goal in the 47th minute.

YOUNG GRATTANS: Eoin Kelly; James Moran, Damian McHugh, Gareth Hughes; David Trappe, John Balfe, James Ruske; Stephen Farrell (1-1), Willie John McDermott; Niall Nerney, Karl Murray (1-1), John Hand (0-4); James Orohoe, Gerard Victory (1-4, goal and a point from frees), Emmet Clarke (1-0).

Subs:- Padraig Dennigan (0-1) for N Nerney (51 mins); Timmy Hegarty for G Hughes (56 mins); Stephen Hussey for J Orohoe (black card, 58 mins).

BALLYMORE: Mattie McCrann; Philip Dawson, Ciaran Fahy, Peter Walker; Cian O’Hara, Mattie Gorman, Paul McDermott; Padraig Kavanagh (0-6), Donal McElvaney; Ciaran Reilly, Andy Kelly (0-1), Mel Creegan (0-1); Liam Gorman, Glen Kelly (0-1), Damien Monaghan (0-1).

Subs:- Mark Clarke for P Walker (injured, 6 mins); Bernard McElvaney (0-1, free) for M Gorman (injured, half-time); Mark Keogh for C Fahy (black card, 37 mins); Michael Flynn for P McDermott (51 mins); John Finnegan for C Reilly (60 mins); Greg Walker for M Creegan (a minute into stoppage time).

Referee: Ger Carberry (Killoe Emmet Og).