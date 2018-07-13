Joe O’Brien scores 2-5 in winning start for Clonguish Gaels in the Longford Senior Hurling Championship

In clocking up a total of 2-5 the prolific Joe O’Brien proved to be the matchwinner for Clonguish Gaels who scored a narrow victory over Wolfe Tones Mostrim in a keenly contested Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Friday evening.

Clonguish Gaels . . . 2-6 Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 1-7

The Longford hurling sharpshooter provided a constant threat and he had three other goal chances in the first half as Clonguish Gaels took a big step in the direction of a place in this year’s county final.

The pressure is now on the title holders Wolfe Tones who need a positive result in the Round 2 game against Longford Slashers on Friday 3 August to keep alive their hopes of winning the JJ Duignan Cup for the sixth year in a row.

CLONGUISH GAELS: Eanna Daly; Declan Lee, John O’Brien, Paul Hession; Paul Brady, Bart Hanley, Alan Sorohan; Gerard Moore, Paddy Corcoran; Stephen Gregg, Paul Barden Jnr, Michael Devlin; Jamie Rosney, Shane O’Brien (0-1), Joe O’Brien (2-5, three frees).

Subs:- Ciaran Corcoran for J Rosney (half-time).

WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Andy Kelly; John Gaffney, Benny Stakem, Cian McLoughlin; Ciaran Fahy, Daire Duggan, PJ Masterson; Evan Tully, Martin Coyle; John Newman (0-5, all frees), Seamus Hannon (0-2), Michael Hussey; Luke Kelly, Thomas Stakem (1-0), Paddy Cullen.

Subs:- Sean Noonan for L Kelly (30 mins); Keith Gray for E Tully (injured, two minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: James Judge (Mayo).