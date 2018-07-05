Shane Thompson scores both crucial goals for Killoe in Longford league title success

Shane Thompson scored both crucial goals as Killoe Emmet Og captured the Padraic Gearty Cup with five points to spare over Ardagh/Moydow in the Reserve Football League 3 Final at the Higginstown grounds, Granard on Wednesday evening.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-9 Ardagh/Moydow . . . 0-10

In an entertaining encounter, the matchwinner Thompson scored the opening goal in first half stoppage time to put Killoe ahead for the first time in the game (1-4 to 0-5) and he found the back of the net again four minutes into the second half.

Ardagh/Moydow trailed by nine points with 41 minutes gone on the clock and while they worked hard to close the gap they were always fighting a real uphill battle once the second goal was conceded.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Brian Carr (0-1, ’45); Emmet Toher, Aidan Brady; Conor Gilna, Gavin Hughes, Andrew Gilna (0-1); Ronan Keogh, David Kiernan; Evan Farrelly, Shane Thompson (2-1), Andrew Thompson (0-1); Darren Kelly (0-3, 1f), Ger Carberry (0-2).

Subs:- James Bracken for G Hughes (black card, 15 mins); Paul O’Hara for D Kiernan (46 mins); Damien Dunne for J Bracken (black card, 50 mins); Fergal O’Donnell for A Thompson (58 mins); Joe Moloney for D Kelly (59 mins); Emmet Igoe for E Farrelly (two minutes into stoppage time).

ARDAGH ST PATRICK'S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Darren Farrell; Terry Bullet, Frank Twaddle; Tommy Powell, Brian Farrell, Michael Lynch; Frank Galvin (0-1), Paddy Hanley (0-4, 3f); Fergal Farrell, Cathal Hilliard (0-2), Mark Thompson; Philip Gillen, John Keegan.

Subs:- Mark Donlon (0-3, 3f) for P Hanley (injured, half-time); Robbie Orr for P Gillen (40 mins); Ronan Keane for M Lynch (44 mins), David Farrell for C Hilliard (57 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).