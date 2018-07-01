Ardagh/Moydow beat St Brigid’s Killashee in Longford league title success

Trailing by 0-9 to 0-5 with ten minutes gone on the changeover, Ardagh/Moydow eventually got their act together to assert their superiority over a spirited St Brigid’s Killashee side in the Reserve Football League 2 Final at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Sunday.

Ardagh/Moydow . . . 1-14 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 0-10

The Ardagh/Moydow amalgamation (managed by Declan Rowley) produced a strong second half display to capture the John Drake Cup. The always dangerous full-forward Killian Farrell (who fired over five points from play) created the opportunity for Thomas Farrell to score the only goal in the 55th minute and Ardagh/Moydow emerged victorious by the comfortable margin of seven points in the finish.

Inspired by Killian Lee and Johnny Casey, who registered a total of six points between them in the first half, Killashee ended up leading by 0-7 to 0-5 at the break and despite extending their advantage in the early stages of the second half St Brigid’s then faded badly as Ardagh/ Moydow (who missed a penalty in the 16th minute) took over completely.

ARDAGH ST PATRICK’S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Darren Farrell; Brian Farrell, Niall Keenan, Tommy Powell; John Shea, Garret Dennigan, John Keegan; Gerard Farrell, Edward Powell; Fergal Farrell, Mark Quinn, Shane Henry (0-6, five frees); Paddy Ganley (0-2), Killian Farrell (0-5), Thomas Farrell (1-1).

Subs:- Frank Galvin for F Farrell (half-time); Aaron McTiernan for G Farrell (59 mins).

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: James Edgeworth; Darren Cosgrove, Keelan Cox, Michael Magan; Mark Fallon, James Fallon, Enda McPartland; Ogie Campbell, James Willis; Mark Rossiter (0-2), Killian Lee (0-2, one free), Nathan Steele; Francie Dolan (0-1, free), Johnny Casey (0-5, one free), Junior Doyle.

Subs:- Patrick Feeney for J Doyle (37 mins); James Campbell for J Willis (50 mins); J Willis for F Dolan (53 mins).

Referee: Tommy Donoghue (Rathcline).