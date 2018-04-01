Ronan McGoldrick goal decisive as Killoe make winning start in the Longford Division 1 League

A well struck goal from midfielder Ronan McGoldrick midway through the second half proved to be the decisive score as Emmet Og eventually got the better of a gritty Granard side at the Higginstown grounds on Saturday evening.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-13 St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-7

While Killoe (with former Roscommon boss Fergal O'Donnell back in charge) had the comfortable margin of six points to spare in the finish in making a fairly positive start to the new season in Division 1 of the All County Football League they were made work hard for their expected win over St Mary’s.

The new Granard manager is Aidan Lennon, the goalkeeper on the Westmeath minor football team that won the All-Ireland title in 1995, and he will be pleased with this spirited display despite the defeat.

Thanks to a goal from Derek Sheridan in the 8th minute it was St Mary’s who ended up leading by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break but the determined home side suffered a significant setback when county midfielder Darren Gallagher was forced to retire injured with 22 minutes gone on the clock.

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Finbar Moran; Edward Smyth, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Dylan Corcoran, Eoin Higgins, Kevin McGahern; Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher (0-1, free); Mark Tully, Paul Smyth (0-1), Ian Small; Derek Sheridan (1-4, all points from frees), Liam Sullivan (0-1), Conor Mulligan.

Subs:- Niall O’Hara for D Gallagher (injured, 22 mins); Darragh Lee for C Mulligan (49 mins); Mark Connell for I Small (56 mins); Eoin Sheridan for D Corcoran (56 mins); Padraic Devaney for D Sheridan (black card, 58 mins); Jody Connolly for K McGahern (58 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Shane Clarke, Padraig McCormack, Liam Hughes; Ryan Moffett, Cian Farrelly, Denis McGoldrick (0-3, two frees); Ronan McGoldrick (1-2), Paddy Kiernan; Terry McCormack, Mark Hughes (0-3, two frees), Daniel Mimnagh (0-1); Ciaran Donohoe (0-1), Larry Moran, Seamus McCormack (0-2).

Subs:- Paddy Hughes for P Kiernan (black card, a minute into first half stoppage time); Eugene Clarke for T McCormack (42 mins); Eamon Keogh (0-1) for C Donohoe (47 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).



