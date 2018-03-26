Longford ladies end losing sequence in the National League with draw against Offaly

Longford ladies picked up their first point of the National League Division 3 campaign when they drew with Offaly at McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday.

Longford . . . 2-12 Offaly . . . 2-12

It was a tight affair from start to finish involving two committed sides. Longford are still in relegation trouble with their final league game down for decision on Sunday away to Leitrim.

With over a quarter of an hour gone on the clock Longford scored their first goal through a Michelle Farrell penalty but they ended up trailing by 2-5 to 1-5 at the break.

Midway through the second half Longford got another goal through Lauren Burke as they went in front by a point and it was a real ding-dong battle from there until the finish with the sides deadlocked at the final whistle.

LONGFORD: Monica Bannon; Ailish Noonan, Leanne Keegan, Maria Kelleher; Caitriona Moore, Claire Farrell, Niamh Darcy; Mairead Reynolds (0-1), Michelle Farrell (1-5, goal from penalty); Sarah Reynolds, Aisling Greene, Aoife Darcy (0-6); Lauren Burke (1-0), Emer Heaney, Eimear O'Brien.

Subs used:- Niamh Feeney, Cait Murphy, Rachel Gilligan, Maeve O'Reilly, Zoe Gallagher, Ikeya Collins.

OFFALY: Lauren Dunne; Annie Kehoe, Sarah Cummins, Emer Nally; Sarah Bracken, Emma Maher; Katie Kehoe; Aoife Norris; Amy Gavin Mangan; Mairead Daly, Grainne Dolan, Maebh Coleman; Katie Killeen, Ellee McEvoy, Marie Byrne.

Subs:- Ciana Mangan, Imelda Fleming, Amy Kerrigan, Sorcha Coleman, Abbie Dunne, Emily Bailey, Maria Kelly, Sinead Byrne, Dawn Hannon, Aoife Carey, Katie McCann, Paula Harte, Niamh Glackin.

Referee: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo).