Longford senior footballers open 2023 National League campaign away to Fermanagh

Former Dublin All-Star defender Paddy Christie, the new manager of the Longford senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy
The Longford senior footballers are away to Fermanagh in the opening round of the 2023 National Football League with the floodlit Division 3 fixture to be played at Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Saturday night January 28th.
The new county senior football manager Paddy Christie is looking at another couple of tough games away to Ulster opposition, Cavan and Down, with probable Saturday night slots.
The provisional set of fixtures were released this week and Longford will have four home games against Westmeath, Tipperary, Offaly and Antrim, the final round fixture in the National League.
2023 Allianz National Football League Division 3 Fixtures
Away to Fermanagh
Home to Westmeath
Away to Cavan
Home to Tipperary
Home to Offaly
Away to Down
Home to Antrim
2023 National Hurling League Division 3B Fixtures
Westmeath native Adrian Moran from the Ringtown club is back in charge of the Longford senior hurlers for a second season and their fixtures in Division 3B of the 2023 National League are as follows:
Home to Cavan
Away to Warwickshire
Home to Lancashire
Away to Leitrim
