Longford to meet Offaly in the first round of the 2023 Leinster SFC

New Longford senior football manager Paddy Christie Photo: Syl Healy
Paddy Christie's first championship game in charge of the Longford senior footballers will be against Offaly in the opening round of the 2023 Leinster SFC.
Should Longford succeed in crossing the first hurdle the reward is a quarter-final clash against Meath under new manager Colm O’Rourke.
Westmeath and Louth are in the same side of the draw as Dublin are avoided.
Longford lost against Offaly, 2-21 to 2-13, in the previous Leinster SFC Round 1 meeting between the counties back in May 2016 at O'Connor Park in Tullamore.
The complete 2023 Leinster SFC draw made on RTE Radio 1 this Saturday evening is as follows:
Round 1
Longford v Offaly
Wicklow v Carlow
Wexford v Laois
Quarter-Finals
Kildare v Wicklow or Carlow
Dublin v Wexford or Laois
Meath v Longford or Offaly
Westmeath v Louth
Semi-Finals
Kildare, Wicklow or Carlow v Dublin, Wexford or Laois
Meath, Longford or Offaly v Westmeath or Louth
