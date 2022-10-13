Search

13 Oct 2022

Longford IFC Final: Delighted Ballymahon boss Alan Hudson full of praise for his players

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final

longford gaa

The very satisfied Ballymahon manager Alan Hudson pictured following the dramatic win over Fr Manning Gaels in the lashing rain at Pearse Park on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

13 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Ballymahon manager Alan Hudson was delighted with his team’s performance when The Leader spoke to him after the Intermediate Championship final win on Sunday last.

There must be something about years ending in 2. In 2002, he was part of the Ballymahon team that won the Longford Senior Championship.

This time, he managed his club to win their first Intermediate title since 1998.

The way he saw the game, his side stuck to their gameplan and that was what won the final.

“We stuck to our gameplan and it worked. There is always pressure coming into a final. But we were quietly confident,” he stated.

The nature of the win, in the end, was a last ditch goal from Thomas Mulvihill, one of two he scored on the day.

Hudson credits his teams never say die attitude for creating that opportunity to win the title.

“I never felt that the game was gone from us. Just like Fr Manning Gaels, we have a never say die attitude. We had both proven that. But, in the end, the game could have went either way,” he explained.

“Thomas Mulvihill was brilliant for us today. Our subs also played a big part, both Declan (McGuinness) and Kyle (Fitzmaurice). Declan gave a pass for the third goal,” he added.

Ballymahon had a huge mix of age groups on the field, ranging from 44-year old Trevor Smullen to five or six 18 year olds.

One of the latter group stood out. Jack Walsh scored 1-4 and his manager speaks highly of him.

“Jack is a fantastic footballer. He is a superstar of the future. Jack spoke at half-time and he held the lads captivated. He spoke like a lad that has been around for 20 years.

“Paddy Christie (new Longford senior manager) could be looking at him soon,” Hudson commented.

“Darragh Finlass is another superstar in the making, another 18 year-old,” he added.

Hudson was also full of praise for the older group in his team. “Trevor has incredible fitness. Mark Connor is another positive influence to have. The management have gone to these lads for advice and they are always positive,” he stated.

“Emmet Finn and James Kenny are two other players who have been positive, you saw James there today, the leg hanging off him,” he added.

John Nevin put in another serious hour of football from midfield. “John has a huge engine. Fitness is very important to him. We had other lads there on the bench, there were arguments for starting them,” he stated.

Alan is already looking ahead to a game in Leinster. “I think we have the Louth champions. We will keep the celebrations compact and we intend to focus on that game,” he commented.

Never a man to rest on his laurels.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media