Longford IFC Final: Ballymahon snatch the Intermediate title in dramatic finish

Showing tremendous spirit when all seemed lost, Ballymahon won the Intermediate Football Championship title for the first time since 1998 thanks to a stoppage time goal from Thomas Mulvihill in a dramatic finish to the county final played in terrible wet and windy conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Ballymahon . . . 3-4 Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-9

A terrific point from Martin Cassidy in the 60th minute looked to have claimed the Hennessy Cup for the second time in the space of four years for the Drumlish/Ballinamuck outfit but gutsy Ballymahon just refused to accept defeat and their perseverance was rewarded when the alert Mulvihill finished the breaking ball to the net in the third additional minute.

That left Alan Hudson’s side leading by a couple of points (3-4 to 1-8) and while there was still time for Fr Manning Gaels to salvage the situation with substitute Mark Breslin flicking the ball wide in a goal attempt, the best they could manage was a fisted point from Pauric Gill approaching the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The final whistle sounded moments later much to the sheer delight of the Ballymahon supporters as the south Longford club now look forward to the Leinster Intermediate Club Championship first round game at home to the Louth champions on Saturday October 22.

BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Darragh Finlass, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Kevin Diffley, Emmet Finn, Mark McCormack; Shane Bawle, John Nevin; Thomas Mulvihill (2-0), Eddie Noonan, Danny Ryan; Matthew Daly, Trevor Smullen, Jack Walsh (1-4, 3f).

Subs:- Shane Quinn for D Ryan (45 mins); Harvey Townsend for E Noonan (49 mins); Kyle Fitzmaurice for J Kenny (54 mins); Declan McGuinness for T Smullen (57 mins).

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum; Stephen Cosgrove, Cian Brady, Paul McGee; Emmet Noonan, Gary Connell, JP Farley; Liam Lynch (0-2), David Collum; Pauric Gill (1-2), Conor Keenan, Sean Whelan; Mark Hughes (0-2), Martin Cassidy (0-3, 1f), Cian Cassidy.

Subs:- Kaelum Gill for C Brady (injured, 9 mins); Mark Breslin for D Collum (48 mins); Jamie Nertney for S Whelan (50 mins); Aiden Gray for C Cassidy (55 mins).

Blood sub:- Podge Gill for Pauric Gill (60 mins); Pauric back on for Podge in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).