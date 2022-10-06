Search

06 Oct 2022

Longford SFC Final: Clever Fox full of praise for the very driven and dedicated Mullinalaghta players

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Final

longford gaa

Ciaran Fox, the manager of the Mullinalaghta St Columba's senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

06 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s manager Ciaran Fox is in familiar territory. For the second successive year, he leads his side into a county final.

This time, they go into the final as champions. Win this one and they will have claimed five senior titles in seven years.

That would probably cement their status as the greatest club side in Longford GAA history, particularly when you take the 2018 Leinster title into account.

However, Fox says that his players are always “getting ready for the next game.”

“Our lads are very driven and dedicated. They are self- motivated individuals,” he stated.

The last game was the semi-final win over Dromard. “The goal from Dromard came early in the game, so there was a lot of time for us to compose ourselves. I am very happy with the way in which we responded from that early setback,” Fox told The Leader.

“Dromard had shown great form coming into the game,” he added.

Fox feels that the group stages were a good platform for his side, as it allowed them to get players game time and “get points on the board.”

“We were looking for improvements throughout the group stages, game by game,” he stated.

A player that has certainly benefitted from the volume of games is John Keegan.

The big midfielder came on late in the draw against Mostrim in the first round of the group stage and he seemed to be hitting peak form against Dromard.

“John has had a hamstring niggle and he is now back fully playing,” the manager explained.

Looking to the Colmcille challenge, the Sean Connolly’s clubman says there is “nothing between the two teams.”

“Colmcille defeated us in the Division One league final. Fergal Sheridan is playing sublime football from midfield. 

“They also have Cathal McCabe back from injury. However, I think a key asset for Colmcille is Noel Farrell in goals. His kick-outs have been very good,” he stated.

A familiar face is back involved with Mullinalaghta, namely former manager Mickey Graham.

“Mickey is a huge asset to us. The players have huge respect for him,” Fox said.

Another huge asset has been the form of David McGivney, particularly from frees.

The younger of the McGivney brothers was outstanding overall against Dromard and is surely the best free-taker in Longford at present. Opposition fouls are punished in a manner comparable to Dean Rock with Dublin.

“David works very hard. He would be down early in training practising,” he commented.

The former Leinster minor winning manager with Longford (2010) is clearly enjoying the experience of managing this exceptional group of players.

“For us, it is about going out and competing and making progress,” he stated.

