Longford IFC Final: Ballymahon boss Alan Hudson working with a fine blend of youth and experience

20 years ago, Alan Hudson was a member of the Ballymahon senior football team that captured the Sean Connolly Cup.

Now, he is managing his club as they head into an Intermediate Championship Final against Fr. Manning Gaels.

The Drumlish/Ballinamuck side had won the senior title the year before Ballymahon, 2001.

It is a reflection of the sweeping changes in Longford club football since that both now battle it out for the Intermediate crown.

The job in hand is to win this title and restore Ballymahon to senior football. Hudson is looking forward to the challenge in the quest to make amends for the defeat against Killashee in last year's final.

Ballymahon had to withstand a strong second half comeback from Sean Connolly’s in the semi-final.

“We were expecting a tight battle. We had a strong first half, but we should have capitalised more on that. We should have taken more scores. But we sat on our laurels and we almost paid the price,” he stated.

Hudson was happy with the character shown by his side in the second half and some of the older players were to the fore in this regard.

“Trevor Smullen worked very hard, as did Emmet Finn,” he commented.

However, Ballymahon have a lot of young blood as well. “We had maybe six 18 year olds out there and overall, we have a good balance,” Hudson stated.

Kyle Fitzmaurice came on for the latter stages of the semi-final and Hudson is hopeful that the sharpshooter will play a bigger role in the decider.

“Kyle has been carrying a groin injury. He is one of the best forwards in the county and we are hoping he can play more of a part in the final,” he stated.

Another talented forward did not play a part in the semi-final, Mark Connor.

“Mark is one of the best free takers the county has ever seen. He is very positive in what he brings to the camp. He has also been a great servant of Ballymahon football. He is chomping at the bit to get on the field,” Hudson explained.

Speaking of free takers, 18-year-old Jack Walsh kicked the winning point for Ballymahon in the semi-final from a dead ball.

It was a terrific kick in the difficult weather conditions, which his manager acknowledged.

“We know that Jack has that in his locker. What a time to pull it out,” Alan commented.

“I suppose you have to think of Sean O’Shea with that kick (for Kerry against Dublin). Except Jack will claim his kick was further out!” Hudson quipped.

Looking ahead to the final, Hudson feels that Fr Manning Gaels will pose a stern test for his side.

“The Gaels are a very experienced side. They have a wealth of experience. They have been playing in the Division One league. It will be a big battle,” he stated.

With Alan Hudson in their corner, Ballymahon will certainly be ready for the battle.