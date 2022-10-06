Longford IFC Final: Fr Manning Gaels can get the better of Ballymahon

After suffering the bitter disappointment of defeat in the 2019 and 2021 finals, Ballymahon are back in the Intermediate Football Championship decider in their latest bid to claim this title for the first time since 1998.

Standing in their way at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday (throw-in 1.45pm) are Fr Manning Gaels who were fortunate to survive in a thrilling cliffhanger against Kenagh in the semi-final with the long serving David Collum scoring the match winning goal in stoppage time.

There was also a dramatic finish in the other last four clash as Ballymahon came from a couple of points behind to pip Sean Connolly’s for a place in the second tier championship final with young Jack Walsh firing over a brilliantly struck free in additional time to settle the issue.

Once again the battle for the Hennessy Cup has been extremely competitive and another close encounter is probably in prospect on Sunday with Ballymahon seeking revenge for the defeat against the Gaels in the 2019 title decider.

On that occasion the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side were in control, boosted by a cracking goal from Pauric Gill with just five minutes gone in the game, and pushed on to win by the wide margin of nine points (2-14 to 0-11) in the end.

The general opinion is that the Gaels are not as strong as they were then, a fact reflected in the tight nature of the results in the group stage.

Despite the surprise defeat against Cashel, the Gaels still finished top of the group after beating Ballymahon 2-6 to 1-5 in the final round fixture.

Fintan McBrien from Aughavas was appointed the new manager of Fr Manning Gaels this season and it remains to be seen whether the Leitrim native can guide his side over the final hurdle.

There is definitely enough scoring power in attack with the experienced Pauric Gill leading the charge while Conor Keenan and the Cassidy brothers Martin and Cian are also capable of making a big impact.

Liam Lynch and David Collum are a physically strong midfield pairing while the captain Emmet Noonan will join Gary Connell and JP Farley in a solid half-back-line.

Cian Brady, another long serving player, will command the full-back-position while Mark Hughes will probably be utilised in the extra defender role in order to keep things tight at the back.

The safe hands of Longford goalkeeper Paddy Collum is another key element and while the Gaels have hit a few bumps on the rocky road to the county final they are still regarded as the favourites to lift the Hennessy Cup.

Alan Hudson was the manager when Ballymahon made it through to the final last year and he is back in charge this season in the bid to make amends for the defeat against the two-in-a-row champions Killashee.

Minus the suspended Kyle Fitzmaurice, Ballymahon were leading by three points in the closing stages of a very scrappy game but ended up shattered as St Brigid’s struck to score two late goals to snatch the county title.

Needless to say, Ballymahon will be really fired up in another crack at championship glory and will be quietly confident of coming out on top.

The graduation of some talented young players into the team, most notably Shane Bawle at midfield and exciting corner-forward Jack Walsh, has revitalised the south Longford club.

Having said that, the 44-year-old former county forward Trevor Smullen is still playing while the current captain Emmet Finn is another long established player who is expected to line-out at centre-half-back in Sunday’s final.

Kevin Diffley, John Nevin, James Kenny, Matthew Daly, Ros Claffey, Mark McCormack, Kyle Fitzmaurice, Thomas Mulvihill and Mark Connor are other regulars in the Ballymahon squad who will all have a fierce desire to succeed after ending up on the losing side in the 2019 and 2021 finals.

Sunday’s title showdown could go right down to the wire but Fr Manning Gaels look that bit stronger and can get the better of Ballymahon once again.

Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels