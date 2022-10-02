LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Junior ‘A’ Football Championship Final
Young Grattans 0-16 Ballymore 0-11
Division 2 Football League
Patsy Reilly Cup Final
Sean Connolly's 1-7 Kenagh 0-6
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Minor ‘A’ Football Championship Final
Clonguish Og 4-12 Killoe Og 2-5
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Shield Final
Carrick Sarsfields 3-15 Longford Slashers 2-10
Under 21 ‘A’ Football Championship Group 1 - Round 1
Killoe Emmet Og 1-15 Northern Gaels 0-6
Under 21 ‘B’ Football Championship League Stage - Round 1
Ardagh Moydow GAA 4-12 Rathcline 2-5
Cashel/St. Brigid's Killashee 1-8 Carrick Sarsfields 3-13
Special Junior Football Tournament Group 1
Cashel 4-16 Rathcline 0-13
Under 14 Football League Division 2 Cup Play-Off
Northern Gaels 5-4 St. Francis 4-10
Under 14 Football Division 2 League Stage
St. Patrick's Og 3-6 Clonbroney 5-10
Under 14 Football Division 3 League Stage
Shannon Gaels 6-3 Wolfe Tones Og 11-14
Grattan Gaels 4-7 Shannon Gaels 4-6
Under 13 Hurling Championship League Stage
Wolfe Tones Og 5-5 Kenagh 3-5
The victorious Clonguish U-17 football squad celebrating with their mentors and some young supporters after their win in the Minor 'A' Championship Final Photo: Syl Healy
The jubilant Young Grattans squad with the cup in celebrating their fine win over Ballymore in the Junior 'A' football championship final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
