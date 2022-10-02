Longford JFC Final: Young Grattans crowned county Junior champions for the first time since 2013

The jubilant Young Grattans squad with the cup in celebrating their fine win over Ballymore in the Junior 'A' football championship final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
Inspired by their outstanding full-forward John Hand who fired over a total of eight points, Young Grattans scored a well deserved win over Ballymore in the Junior ‘A’ Football Championship final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Young Grattans . . . 0-16 Ballymore . . . 0-11
While Grattans were crowned the county Junior champions for the first time since 2013, Ballymore suffered the bitter disappointment of defeat in the title decider for the second year in succession.
Grattans led by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break and while Ballymore closed the gap to just two points (0-12 to 0-10) with ten minutes remaining, the Stonepark side produced a storming finish in adding another four scores to their impressive tally through Gary Hand, Rory Howlin and man of the match John Hand, the latter landing a brace of terrific strikes.
It was an excellent overall team performance by Grattans, managed by Carrickedmond clubman Paul McGuire, and his side are away to the Carlow champions in the first round of the Leinster Junior Club Championship on October 22/23.
YOUNG GRATTANS: Kevin Jones; Niall Nerney, Damian McHugh, David Trappe; Tadhg Nerney, Gerard Victory (0-1), Emmet Clarke; Karl Murray, Stephen Farrell (0-1); Rory Howlin (0-1), Eoin Farrell, Eoin Kinlan (0-1); Reuben Murray (0-1, mark), John Hand (0-8, 4 frees), Shane O’Brien (0-2).
Subs:- Gary Hand (0-1) for T Nerney (half-time); James Moran for S O’Brien (46 mins).
BALLYMORE: Mattie McCrann; Matthew Shaughnessy, Philip Dawson, Ciaran Fahy; Mel Creegan, Donal McElvaney, Cian O’Hara; Padraig Kavanagh, David Reilly (0-2, 1 free); Padraig Boyle, Damien Monaghan (0-2, frees), John Boyle (0-3); Oisin Flynn (0-2), Glen Kelly (0-2, 1 free), Gavin O’Hara.
Subs:- Ciaran Reilly for G Kelly (half-time); Ben Creegan for M Creegan (half-time); John Gorman for G O’Hara (42 mins).
Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).
