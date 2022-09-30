Longford JFC: Sharp Ballymore cruise to easy win over Ardagh Moydow

Last year’s beaten finalists Ballymore cruised to a very easy win over the Ardagh Moydow second string in the Junior ‘A’ Football Championship semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday last.

Ballymore . . . 1-21 Ardagh Moydow . . . 0-10

Ballymore, managed by the former Fr Manning Gaels player Gary Brady, were superior in most positions on the pitch and their razor sharp attack tormented the always under pressure Ardagh Moydow defence.

The slick north Longford outfit dominated the early stages of the game to establish a comfortable 1-5 to 0-1 lead with Glen Kelly setting up Oisin Flynn for the goal in the 9th minute despite the best efforts of the opposing keeper Brian Farrell to prevent the ball crossing the line.

The five Ballymore points were registered by Flynn (2), Damien Monaghan, David Reilly and Padraig Boyle with Seamus Shortt kicking the solitary score for the Junior ‘B’ champions.

Shortt fired over another couple of points for Ardagh Moydow who trailed by 1-11 to 0-5 at the break but the gap would have been closer but for a fantastic double save by the opposing keeper Mattie McCrann who stopped goal attempts from Fergal Farrell and Paddy Hanley just before the break.

The other Ardagh Moydow points in the first half came from Paddy Ganley and Paddy Hanley (free) while Ballymore clocked up another six scores - three from Damien Monaghan (2 frees) with David Reilly, Padraig Boyle and Glen Kelly also on target.

Ballymore extended their lead with further scores from Reilly and Monaghan (free) in the early stages of the second half and another eight points were added to their emphatic tally during the remainder of this one-sided encounter.

A brace apiece from Gavin O’Hara and substitute Ciaran Reilly (1 free); three more from Padraig Boyle and another free converted by Damien Monaghan completed the demolition job.

Although outclassed, Ardagh Moydow battled it out to the bitter end and their perseverance was rewarded with five more points through Paddy Hanley (two frees), a couple of scores from Fergal Farrell (play) with Sean Murphy also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Nothing went right for the gallant losers who were reduced to 14 players when substitute Danny Keenan received a black card in the 50th minute.

Bidding to win the Junior Championship title for the first time since 1995, Ballymore are now looking forward to the county final against the other solely Junior club Young Grattans at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Sunday, throw-in 3.30pm.

BALLYMORE: Mattie McCrann; Matthew Shaughnessy, Philip Dawson, Ciaran Fahy; Mel Creegan, Donal McElvaney, Ben Creegan; Padraig Kavanagh, David Reilly (0-3); Padraig Boyle (0-5), Damien Monaghan (0-6, 4 frees), John Boyle; Oisin Flynn (1-2), Glen Kelly (0-1), Gavin O’Hara (0-2).

Subs:- Cian O’Hara for B Creegan (half-time); Ciaran Reilly (0-2, 1 free) for G Kelly (38 mins); John Gorman for M Creegan (43 mins); Pete McNerney for D Reilly (53 mins); Keith Tighe for M Shaughnessy (59 mins).

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Terry Bullet, Tommy Powell, Ciaran Ryan; Michael Lynch, Gerard Farrell, Sean Murphy (0-1); Paddy Keenan, Frank Galvin; Dessie Murphy, Finn Hartmann, Mark Thompson; Paddy Hanley (0-3, all frees), Seamus Shortt (0-3), Paddy Ganley (0-1).

Subs:- Fergal Farrell (0-2) for C Ryan (20 mins); Philip Gillen for S Shortt (half-time); Fergal Keane for T Bullet (45 mins); Danny Keenan for P Ganley (45 mins); C Ryan for P Hanley (injured, 49 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).