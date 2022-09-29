Search

29 Sept 2022

Spotlight on the Longford Junior, Minor and Ladies football finals

County titles at stake at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this weekend

longford gaa

Gary Hand on the ball for Grattans in this tussle with Killoe opponent Cormac Harte. Action from the Junior 'A' football championship semi-final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

29 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

While the excitement is mounting for the meeting of neighbouring rivals Colmcille and Mullinalaghta St Columba’s in the 2022 Senior Football Championship title decider on Sunday October 9, the spotlight will shine on three other county finals this weekend.

First into action at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday is the clash of Clonguish and Longford Slashers in the Droplink Ladies Football Senior Championship final (throw-in 12 noon) and this is a game which could go either way.

Slashers are seeking to complete a magnificent four-in-a-row of senior title triumphs but Clonguish will be quietly confident in their quest to capture the coveted Alison Smyth Cup. 

Next up is the Herterich Artisan Meats Minor (U-17) ‘A’ Football Championship final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday (throw-in 1.30pm) with Clonguish Og strongly fancied to collect the Harte Cup for the second year in succession. 

Standing in their way are Killoe Og, who suffered a heavy 3-18 to 0-10 defeat against the title holders in the group stage of the competition, and it will be a major surprise should they happen to reserve that result in the match that really matters.

Paddy Moran and Eamon Igoe will be leading the charge for the underdogs as they face fellow Longford minors Matthew Carey, Andrew Flynn, Jonathan Burke, Michael Flynn, Ross Shields and Conor Flynn in the battle for the county title.

With that sort of promising talent on the better balanced Clonguish team, it is no wonder that rising young star Carey and company cruised through the group stage with four easy wins and the boys in green are the firm favourites to come out on top in the final.  

The main event at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday is the Junior ‘A’ Football Championship decider between Ballymore and Young Grattans (throw-in 3.30pm) with both clubs bidding to end a long wait for this particular title.

Ballymore looked sharp in their easy 1-21 to 0-10 win over the Ardagh Moydow second string last Saturday and the general opinion is that the north Longford outfit can make amends for the disappointment of losing to Legan Sarsfields in a cracking final last year. 

Grattans, on the other hand, were hard pressed to hold out against the Killoe second string in the other semi-final last Sunday (3-7 to 1-11) and will need to improve on that performance.

It is great to see the two solely Junior clubs battling it out to win the third tier county championship and on the evidence of their fairly convincing 1-12 to 0-7 win over Grattans in the group stage, Ballymore are given the vote to succeed with the probable prospect of a much closer contest this time.

For the record, Ballymore last won the Junior Championship back in 1995 while Grattans emerged victorious in 2013.

Junior ‘A’ Football Championship Final

Ballymore v Young Grattans

Prediction: Ballymore

Minor (U-17) ‘A’ Football Championship Final

Clonguish Og v Killoe Og

Prediction: Clonguish 

Ladies Football Senior Championship Final

Clonguish v Longford Slashers

Prediction: Slashers 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media