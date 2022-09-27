Longford IFC: Ballymahon back in the county final as Connolly’s crash out

Mark McCormack on the ball for Ballymahon in this tussle with Sean Connolly's opponent Sean O'Sullivan. Action from the IFC semi-final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
Ballymahon are back in the Intermediate Football Championship final for the second year in succession following their one-point win over a fancied Sean Connolly’s side at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.
Ballymahon . . . 0-9 Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-5
Alan Hudson’s side, who had led by 0-5 to 0-1 at half-time, were hard pressed to remain in contention in the second half as Connolly’s got right back in contention with a cracking goal from Dessie Reynolds.
The Ballinalee side were looking good when they surged a couple of points ahead but Ballymahon produced a strong finish to shoot three points in a row with a brilliant free from teenager Jack Walsh in stoppage time sealing the slender win.
BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Darragh Finlass, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Kevin Diffley (0-1), Emmet Finn, Mark McCormack; Shane Bawle, John Nevin (0-1); Thomas Mulvihill (0-1), Matthew Daly, Danny Ryan; Cormac McDonagh (0-1), Trevor Smullen (0-1), Jack Walsh (0-3, 2f).
Subs:- Harvey Townsend for J Kenny (half-time); Shane Quinn for C McDonagh (44 mins); Kyle Fitzmaurice for T Smullen and Declan McGuinness (0-1) for D Ryan (both 50 mins).
SEAN CONNOLLY’S: John McKenna; Ciaran McEoin, Sean O’Sullivan, John Rawle; Sean Kenny, Dylan Lynch (0-1), Paddy Reynolds; Stephen Lynch (0-2, 2f), Evan Tully; Daire Duggan, Dessie Reynolds (1-2), John Doris; Daniel Reynolds, Ronan McGreal, Joe Heaney.
Subs:- Paddy O’Neill for J Doris (half-time); Adrian Dalton for J Heaney (51 mins), Trevor Murtagh for Dessie Reynolds (57 mins); Reynolds for E Tully (59 minutes).
Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).
