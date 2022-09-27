Search

27 Sept 2022

Longford IFC: Ballymahon back in the county final as Connolly’s crash out

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

longford gaa

Mark McCormack on the ball for Ballymahon in this tussle with Sean Connolly's opponent Sean O'Sullivan. Action from the IFC semi-final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Seamus Morris

27 Sept 2022 6:48 PM

sport@longfordleader.ie

Ballymahon are back in the Intermediate Football Championship final for the second year in succession following their one-point win over a fancied Sean Connolly’s side at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.

Ballymahon . . . 0-9  Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-5

Alan Hudson’s side, who had led by 0-5 to 0-1 at half-time, were hard pressed to remain in contention in the second half as Connolly’s got right back in contention with a cracking goal from Dessie Reynolds.

The Ballinalee side were looking good when they surged a couple of points ahead but Ballymahon produced a strong finish to shoot three points in a row with a brilliant free from teenager Jack Walsh in stoppage time sealing the slender win.

BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Darragh Finlass, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Kevin Diffley (0-1), Emmet Finn, Mark McCormack; Shane Bawle, John Nevin (0-1); Thomas Mulvihill (0-1), Matthew Daly, Danny Ryan; Cormac McDonagh (0-1), Trevor Smullen (0-1), Jack Walsh (0-3, 2f).

Subs:- Harvey Townsend for J Kenny (half-time); Shane Quinn for C McDonagh (44 mins); Kyle Fitzmaurice for T Smullen and Declan McGuinness (0-1) for D Ryan (both 50 mins). 

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: John McKenna; Ciaran McEoin, Sean O’Sullivan, John Rawle; Sean Kenny, Dylan Lynch (0-1), Paddy Reynolds; Stephen Lynch (0-2, 2f), Evan Tully; Daire Duggan, Dessie Reynolds (1-2), John Doris; Daniel Reynolds, Ronan McGreal, Joe Heaney.

Subs:- Paddy O’Neill for J Doris (half-time); Adrian Dalton for J Heaney (51 mins), Trevor Murtagh for Dessie Reynolds (57 mins); Reynolds for E Tully (59 minutes).

Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).  

